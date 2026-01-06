GR Cup champion and TD2 standout Westin Workman joins RAFA Racing Team for 2026

HOUSTON, TX (Tuesday, January 6, 2026) – Toyota GR Cup champion and Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program member Westin Workman will join the RAFA Racing Team for the 2026 season, continuing his rise within Toyota’s North American sports car pipeline after a breakthrough championship campaign.

The 21-year-old racer will race a Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge series – kicking off his title challenge at the opening round of the championship during the Roar before the 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Workman’s move aligns closely with Toyota’s long-term driver development vision, with the TD2 graduate emerging as one of the manufacturer’s most successful young drivers in GR Cup competition. Joining RAFA Racing Team marks the next step in a relationship that spans both on-track success and personal connection.

“I’m super excited to join the RAFA Racing Team this year,” Workman said. “It’s really a full-circle moment for my family and I. My dad has always been a huge Toyota and Lexus enthusiast—he owned a Mark IV Supra, and I grew up in that car. To now have the opportunity to race a Mark V Supra is really special.”

Workman’s history with the RAFA Racing Team dates back to his earliest GR Cup appearances. His series debut came with the team at Road America three years ago, where he immediately delivered a podium finish in his first-ever GR Cup start.

“Kevin (Conway) has been super supportive of me for a really long time,” Workman said.

“I actually did my first GR Cup race with RAFA at Road America and ended up on the podium right away. He’s always believed in me and consistently put in a good word for me with Toyota. I owe a lot to him for why I’m able to have this opportunity.”

Workman arrives at RAFA Racing Team as one of the most accomplished drivers to come through the TD2 and GR Cup ranks. After two seasons in the ultra-competitive one-make championship, he secured the GR Cup title in dominant fashion, clinching the championship with two races remaining.

“It was more competitive than any series I’ve ever raced in,” Workman said.

“My first year really pushed me beyond what I thought my ceiling was as a driver, and everything came together last season. We focused on consistency, scoring points every race, and that’s what ultimately won us the championship.”

That consistency defined his title-winning year, with multiple victories, frequent podium finishes, and points scored in every round—an approach that reflected the performance standards emphasized within Toyota’s driver development structure.

Workman credits Toyota’s TD2 program as a major contributor to his growth, providing resources that extend far beyond the cockpit.

“It’s almost impossible not to perform when you’re part of a program like TD2,” he said. “You have access to trainers, nutritionists, mental health resources, physical conditioning—everything you need to perform at the highest level. Toyota has been a huge part of my development.”

His path into the Toyota pipeline came after his name surfaced during manufacturer evaluations for GR Cup talent. Following a test opportunity, Workman earned his place on the GR Cup grid—receiving the call while sitting in his college cafeteria.

“That moment is something I’ll never forget,” he said. “It was just a super cool feeling to know that Toyota believed in me.”

Raised in a family immersed in car culture, Workman’s passion for performance cars began long before he entered competitive racing.

“Even before I could say ‘mom’ or ‘dad,’ I was naming every car in the parking lot,” he said. “It started with cars and car culture, and then naturally grew into racing.”

Karting quickly became the focus, and by his early teens, Workman was competing nationally, supported every step of the way by his parents. Before committing fully to motorsports, he also spent time as an inline speed skater, briefly pursuing Olympic ambitions before racing took over entirely.

Today, Workman balances his racing career with his studies at UNC Charlotte, where he is pursuing a degree in business marketing.

“I still value my education a lot,” he said. “Business marketing applies perfectly to motorsports and the direction the industry is going.”

RAFA Racing Team clinched the GSX title in IMSA VP Racing Challenge series last year with Kiki Porto, and now RAFA Racing Team boss Kevin Conway believes Workman has the ability to follow in Porto’s championship-winning footsteps.

“The first time we ran Westin in GR Cup, we knew he was a special talent, and I’m really excited about him joining the RAFA Racing Team in 2026,” team principal Kevin Conway said.

“He is a remarkable young talent with a huge future, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can deliver this year. I’m absolutely certain he’ll make a huge impact.

“Our partners at Toyota obviously share this belief, and we’ll be working very hard to provide him with the tools to be successful.”