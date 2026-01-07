BREAK OUT THE BROOMS: TOP FIVE SWEEPS IN BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY HISTORY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Jan. 7, 2026) – Bristol Motor Speedway is a place where speed and history collide in a furious, high-banked blur. This all-concrete cauldron, known for producing close-quarters chaos and unforgettable moments, has seen drivers push the limits of glory, attempting to conquer the high banks not just once, but multiple times in a single race weekend. Achieving a “sweep”—winning in multiple different series—is a rare feat, and a true testament to a driver’s versatility and skill.

Here are the top five sweeps in the history of The Last Great Colosseum.

Kyle Larson’s Near Miss in 2025

In April 2025 Kyle Larson arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway with one goal: total domination. He was focused on accomplishing what only one NASCAR Cup Series driver has done in the history of the sport. Completing a full sweep of the racing action during the weekend.

Kyle Busch is the only driver in NASCAR history to sweep all three major NASCAR races in a single weekend. He has done it twice, both at the ultra-challenging Bristol Motor Speedway, in 2010 and 2017.

For Larson to be able to duplicate that feat, he would need to be strong in all three races. His recent Bristol success included a dominating win at the 2024 Bristol Bass Pro Shops Night Race where he led a near-track record 462 laps in winning the crown jewel event.

Unfortunately for Larson the trifecta wasn’t meant to be. His opening race of the weekend produced a second-place finish at the controls of the No. 07 Chevy Silverado in the Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday night.

He was able to salvage a mini-sweep, claiming victories in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, where he drove the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy to a flawless victory in the SciAps 300. He carried that momentum into Sunday where he lapped the field by leading an amazing 411 laps en route to victory in the tradition-rich Food City 500. He beat rival Denny Hamlin by 2.250 seconds as the checkered flag waved.

With the O’Reilly Series-Cup Series sweep at Bristol, Larson became the fifth driver to accomplish that feat. He joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2004 fall, Kevin Harvick in 2005 spring, Matt Kenseth in 2006 fall and Kyle Busch in the 2011 spring.

A Star is Born: Sam Mayer’s Double Dip in 2020

The late summer of 2020 was a unique time in racing, but Bristol Motor Speedway provided a stage for a young star to announce his arrival. On September 17, 17-year-old Sam Mayer pulled off a doubleheader sweep that showcased raw talent and an incredibly quick adaptation to the challenging track.

Mayer started his dominant night by taking the checkered flag in the GMS Racing No. 24 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

After a quick switch over from the truck to the car, Mayer picked up where he left off and powered to the victory in the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race. On this night the young Wisconsin driver made a name for himself by outrunning the veterans in the Craftsman Truck Series and then securing a stunning second victory in the doubleheader by winning the ARCA Menards Series trophy.

Mayer became the first driver in history to win an ARCA race and major NASCAR Series race in the same day.

“Rowdy” Does It Again: Kyle Busch’s 2017 Triple Encore

If one driver’s name is synonymous with Bristol Motor Speedway success, it’s Kyle Busch. The master of “The Last Great Colosseum” had already made history years prior, but in August 2017, he reminded everyone who owned the high banks.

Busch arrived for the Bristol Night Race weekend and immediately took command. He won the Truck Series race on Wednesday night, a hard-fought battle that set the tone. On Friday, he conquered the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race with his own No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team car, moving him one step closer to a repeat of history.

The stage was set for Saturday night’s Cup Series race. With the lights of Bristol shining brightly, Busch delivered a flawless performance, leading a staggering 117 laps en route to a decisive victory. He became the first driver in the modern era to complete the triple-header sweep twice, a virtually untouchable feat that cemented his legacy as one of Bristol’s all-time greats.

The First Trifecta: Kyle Busch’s Historic 2010 Triple Sweep

Before the 2017 encore, there was the 2010 masterpiece. The August Night Race weekend of that year marked a paradigm shift in the sport, as Kyle Busch accomplished something previously thought impossible.

The weekend began on a Wednesday night with the Truck Series event. Busch was dominant. Two nights later, he returned to victory lane in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. The buzz surrounding the track was deafening—could he really win all three in one weekend?

On Saturday night, under the bright lights of the Cup race, Busch put on a clinic. He executed a perfect final restart and held off the competition, clinching a clean sweep of all three national touring series races. It was a historic moment that captured the imagination of the racing world and set a benchmark for future generations.

Dale Jr.’s Original Bristol Double in 2004

While Kyle Bush’s pair of triple sweeps are legendary, the first time any driver swept both major NASCAR races in the same weekend on the all-concrete high banks is an iconic moment in Bristol’s modern history. In August 2004, Dale Earnhardt Jr. arrived at the track as one of the sport’s most popular drivers, seeking a signature performance.

It began on Friday night with the Food City 250 (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series). Dale Jr. was in top form, driving his navy blue No. 81 DEI car to victory lane. The fan base was ecstatic, but the best was yet to come.

On Saturday night, for the Sharpie 500 Cup Series race, he put on a show for the ages. Driving the iconic red No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet, Dale Jr. navigated the chaos, raced flawlessly, and took the checkered flag. The crowd roared its approval as he celebrated the first-ever Cup and Xfinity sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was a performance that lives on in the hearts of NASCAR fans and remains the gold standard for Bristol weekend dominance.

In Victory Lane, Earnhardt Jr. uttered the timeless catchphrase that continues to live on with NASCAR Nation and Bristol Motor Speedway lore, telling the TV reporter that the reason why he was so excited to win the race was because, “It’s Bristol, baby!”

