Window World 450 Two for Tuesday:Single-Day Tickets On Sale and NASCAR Cup Test Jan. 13

Tickets Available Tuesday ONLY at NWS Box Office Starting at NOON;

NASCAR Cup Series Test Open to Public From 12-5 p.m.

Single-day tickets for the Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 19, will go on sale beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at North Wilkesboro Speedway’s box office; Single-day tickets will be available online beginning Wednesday, Jan. 14

Fans can lock in their tickets at the track from 12-5 p.m. next Tuesday, while taking in a multi-team NASCAR Cup Series test from the speedway’s frontstretch grandstands

For the best value, fans can buy three-day ticket packages and camping to all Window World 450 weekend events by visiting www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Jan. 7, 2025) – There’s never been a “window” of opportunity like this. Race fans can grab a two-for-Tuesday offer of tickets at the box office and grandstand views of a NASCAR Cup Series test, both looking ahead to the July 19 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Single-day tickets for the Window World 450 will go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 13 at the speedway’s box office (381 Speedway Ln, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659), with fans encouraged to sit in the grandstands and enjoy FREE access to a multi-team NASCAR Cup Series test from 12-5 p.m.

In addition to getting the best view for race day, ticket buyers will get to see some of NASCAR’s biggest stars testing out the new, 750-horsepower package coming to North Wilkesboro’s historic, 450-lap points race on Sunday, July 19. The 750-horsepower package for the Cup Series will also be utilized this season at Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™.

“We’re thrilled to give our fans the old-school chance to get their Window World 450 single-day tickets only at the box office while checking out many of the stars they’ll see in July,” said North Wilkesboro Speedway Executive Director Graig Hoffman. “This test session provides the teams with important data for race weekend, but it’s also the perfect primer for fans to see the full-throttle excitement they’ll enjoy with the new 750-horsepower package coming to North Wilkesboro this summer.”

One of NASCAR’s original race tracks, North Wilkesboro Speedway successfully hosted the past three NASCAR All-Star Races, with the most recent event last May featuring an unforgettable battle between Joey Logano and eventual winner Christopher Bell.

This year’s Window World 450 – the first Cup event at North Wilkesboro to have championship implications since 1996 – is expected to be one of the most hotly contested races on the NASCAR calendar.

Weekend tickets, premium ticket packages and camping are currently on sale at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com, with single-day tickets available online beginning Wednesday, Jan. 14. Fans are also encouraged to stay tuned for information on additional entertainment, including the Window World 450 pre-race concert.

