Sawyer Brown Pre-Race Concert Presented by Raymer Oil Revs Up Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  • Legendary country-rock band Sawyer Brown will take the stage for a high-energy pre-race concert presented by Raymer Oil before the Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series points race on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
  • The concert is free for all Window World 450 ticket holders; fans can get stage-front access to both the concert and driver intros with a Track Pass for only $75

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2026) – As NASCAR Cup Series points racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in nearly 30 years, the soundtrack of that era returns as well with multi-platinum country hitmakers Sawyer Brown headline a pre-race concert presented by Raymer Oil. The performance will be part of The Boys and Me Tour, firing up fans before the historic Window World 450 at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The Window World 450 marks the first NASCAR Cup Series points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996 and the first 450-lap Cup Series race in track history. With extended distance and playoff implications, the event is set to be one of the most anticipated races on the 2026 NASCAR calendar.

“North Wilkesboro Speedway and Sawyer Brown both represent eras for racing and music that fans still talk about with passion today,” said Graig Hoffman, executive director of North Wilkesboro Speedway. “As points racing returns to Wilkes County for the first time in three decades, it felt fitting to welcome a band that was defining country music during that same period. This will be a summer doubleheader of entertainment you’ll hear throughout the North Carolina mountains in July!”

Formed in the early 1980s and rocketing to national fame in the mid-1990s, Sawyer Brown has built a reputation on electrifying live shows and songs rooted in real life. With 24 albums, 51 charted singles and the No. 1 hit “Some Girls Do,” the band has spent more than four decades delivering high-energy performances to fans across the country — including more than 6,000 live shows.

Anchored by frontman Mark Miller alongside Gregg Hubbard (keyboards/vocals), Joe Smyth (percussion), and Shayne Hill (lead guitar), Sawyer Brown’s legendary live energy is set to echo through North Wilkesboro Speedway for a 60-minute set beginning at 5 p.m., revving up fans ahead of the return of the highly anticipated Window World 450.

“There’s something special about a place that has stood the test of time,” said Miller. “North Wilkesboro Speedway has that kind of soul. Bringing The Boys and Me Tour to a track with this much history, on a night this meaningful, is exactly the kind of moment we love to be part of.”

Fans can experience the “life songs” of Sawyer Brown’s pre-race concert up close with a $75 Track Pass upgrade, which includes stage-front access to the concert, driver introductions and pre-race festivities.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets will be available for purchase exclusively at the North Wilkesboro Speedway Box Office, Tuesday, Jan. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. Three-day weekend ticket packages and Track Passes can be purchased online now at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

