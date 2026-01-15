NASCAR at COTA Unveils First Responder Appreciation Weekend Initiative for Upcoming DuraMAX Grand Prix

Multi-faceted program features free race tickets, dedicated appreciation event and featured pre-race roles for local and regional first responders during the Feb. 27-March 1 DuraMAX Grand Prix NASCAR weekend at Circuit of The Americas.

NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Briscoe honors Austin’s award-winning first responders Phill Johnson, Amber Price and Tanner Cilento during a special on-site announcement.

AUSTIN, Texas (January 15, 2026) – NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Briscoe joined Austin police, fire and EMS staff along with recruiting personnel at Austin Fire Station #53 / EMS #42 on Thursday to reveal its “First Responder Appreciation Weekend” initiative for the February 27-March 1 DuraMAX Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

The three-day event featuring America’s premier motorsports series will celebrate greater Austin and regional Central Texas first responders while offering attendees an opportunity to engage with recruiters and learn more about public safety careers.

The announcement outlined the program’s highlights and Briscoe applauded the city’s 2025 award-winning first responders from the fire, EMS and police departments. Those honored were Phill Johnson, 2025 Austin Firefighter of the Year; Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Amber Price, 2025 National Community Paramedic of the Year; and Austin police officer Tanner Cilento, a 2025 Star of Texas Award recipient

“Thank you to the first responders serving Austin and Central Texas,” said 2025 Austin Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes, councilwoman for District 2 that includes COTA. “Our police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep our community safe and they deserve recognition year-round. I’m grateful to NASCAR at COTA for being a strong community partner and for turning appreciation into action.”

Following a motorcycle-led procession featuring a fire truck, EMS unit, police cruiser and NASCAR at COTA pace car for the arrival of the first-responder honorees and Briscoe, NASCAR at COTA Vice President of Events Kenton Nelson outlined the key program highlights:

NASCAR at COTA is recognizing the recruitment efforts for the Austin fire, police and EMS departments by providing an expansive and highly visible display area in the Fan Zone for race weekend. First responder representatives will be on site throughout the weekend to visit with individuals interested in career opportunities in any of the three respective departments.

All greater Austin and regional first responders are eligible for up to six complimentary tickets each to enjoy with their families for any or all of the days of NASCAR racing action.

Appreciation event Friday, Feb. 27, at COTA’s amphitheater for first responders and their families, featuring complimentary food and beverages; a NASCAR driver autograph session; on-stage driver Q&As with co-hosts Kenny Wallace and Jose Castillo; and a live concert. More than 1,800 RSVPs already have been received in early sign-up for the opening celebration event.

Pre-race activities incorporating first responders throughout the weekend, including National Anthem performances Saturday and Sunday; Color Guard presentations both days; bagpipe performance and video tribute Sunday; and special recognition of Johnson, Price and Cilento at the Cup Series drivers’ meeting and pre-race activities.

“NASCAR at COTA is proud to shine a spotlight on the first responders who protect this community year round as well as increasing awareness for public safety career opportunities,” Nelson said. “This program is about more than tickets or ceremonies – it’s about meaningful appreciation, inclusion and giving these heroes and their families a memorable race weekend experience while putting them front and center on a national stage.”

Briscoe applauded the honorees and then presented each with an autographed Joe Gibbs Racing crew shirt. He also joined Johnson in a lighthearted yet educational comparison of firefighter and NASCAR helmets and protective gear, highlighting the shared commitment of safety across both professions.

“Police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals are absolutely essential to everything we do on race weekends,” Briscoe said. “From keeping fans safe to being there the moment we need them on track, they’re a huge part of why NASCAR events run as smoothly and safely as they do. What they provide for this community every day – and for us as drivers when we’re racing – is something we never take for granted. It’s an honor to help recognize such talented individuals like Amber, Phill and Tanner today, along with all of their dedicated and courageous colleagues at the upcoming NASCAR at COTA weekend.”

DuraMAX, recently announced as the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, is proud to support NASCAR at COTA’s “First Responder Appreciation” initiatives.

“Partnering with NASCAR at COTA to recognize Austin’s fire, police and EMS teams reflects the values we stand behind as an organization,” said Mike Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of RelaDyne. “Alongside race fans across the country and around the world, we look forward to honoring and celebrating these community heroes during the DuraMAX Grand Prix on March 1.”

For race fans, individual race tickets and weekend packages, along with camping options, are available by visiting NASCARatCOTA.com. The race weekend offers family-friendly affordability, including tickets for children ages 12 and under at $10 for the NCS race and free for the Focused Health 250 (with a ticketed adult required for either race).

