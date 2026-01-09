2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final Locations Announced

Historic Crew Stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park, and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena named as host locations; introducing all new cities and venues

ANAHEIM, Calif. (January 9, 2026) – During today’s Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM season-opening press conference in Anaheim, CA, the SMX LeagueTM announced that Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio; Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California; and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri will host the 2026 SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final in September.

Last year’s historic post‑season saw two-time SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence secure his third world title, once again edging out his brother Hunter and remaining the only premier-class athlete to win the coveted championship since its inception in 2023. In the 250SMX Class, Japan’s Jo Shimoda captured his first championship, defeating two-time titleholder Haiden Deegan in a thrilling, winner‑take‑all showdown under the lights in Las Vegas. Shimoda also became the sport’s first-ever Japanese champion.

SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 12 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH. Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 19 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 26 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO.

Columbus sits at the heart of the Midwest, a region long known for its passionate motorsports fan base and deep grassroots racing culture. Ohio has produced generations of riders and racing fans, making Historic Crew Stadium a natural fit for the SMX World Championship Playoffs. Ohio is home to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame and will also host Round 14 of the 2026 series at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Southern California is a staple in the Supercross and Motocross racing history books, making the area highly desirable for racing when the opportunity presents. The 2026 regular season will host four rounds in Southern California, including this weekend’s opener, before returning for the post-season in September. Situated in the greater Los Angeles area, Dignity Health Sports Park brings the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs to a market with a long-standing connection to the sport and a strong motorsports and media presence.

Announced earlier today as part of a larger partnership with Bass Pro Shops, the SMX series will culminate in a special World Championship Final at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, which has already drawn rave reviews as one of the most picturesque and jaw-dropping venues in North America. Set within a stunning natural amphitheater, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena presents a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience that promises to create unforgettable memories by combining the natural beauty of the Ozarks with the striking architecture that seamlessly integrates into the surrounding environment. The SMX Finals will deliver world-class racing alongside a premier stay at Big Cedar Lodge, the Official Accommodations partner, featuring championship-level golf, exceptional restaurants and an immersive outdoor experience across its iconic resort.

Three New Venues – SMX World Championship Playoff and Final Teaser

The SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points are automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. As in other sport playoffs, athletes will be competing for the sport’s ultimate World Championship title, and the prestige that comes from overcoming adversity through a 28-round, dual-discipline (indoor and outdoor) season, plus two SMX Playoffs and a Final.

All 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final will go on pre-sale Tuesday, Jan. 27, with general tickets on-sale to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at SuperMotocross.com. Saturday FanFest will take place at all postseason races, Friday FanFest and camping will be available in Columbus and Ridgedale, additional details to follow.

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

