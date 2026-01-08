The SMX League Announces Multi-Year Partnership with 5.11

The global innovator of Purpose-Built GearTM to be featured across Supercross season and SMX World Championship Final

ELLENTON, Fla. (January 7, 2026) – The SMX League™ announced today a multi-year partnership with 5.11®, the global leader in purpose-built apparel, footwear, and gear designed for those who demand more of themselves and Challenge Possible™. This collaboration will showcase 5.11’s innovative gear throughout the Monster Energy Supercross season and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, 5.11 designs and manufactures high-performance apparel, footwear, and gear engineered with innovation, functionality, and versatility in mind. Known for its durability, 5.11 products are trusted by professionals, and intentionally crafted for individuals who rely on performance and comfort in demanding environments. The brand earned its credibility in high-performance professional settings and continues to design for the toughest professionals in the harshest conditions. Each piece is built with purpose-driven features such as reinforced stitching, weather-resistant fabrics, and ergonomic designs—making them ideal for the grueling situations faced throughout the Supercross season.

As part of this partnership, the SMX Track Crew will put 5.11 gear to the ultimate test during the rigorous Supercross season. From early morning builds to constant track maintenance, the partnership highlights the work behind race day. Fans will also see 5.11 featured in the broadcast across NBC, Peacock, and the SMX Video Pass “Track Report” segment, highlighting the gear that supports the crew as they tackle changing environments week after week. Additionally, 5.11 will have a strong presence at FanFest, introducing new product items to fans each week.

“We’re proud to partner with 5.11 , a brand that delivers the durability and functionality our crew and fans rely on every day,” said Dave Muye, Vice President of Global Partnerships for the SMX League. “SMX is one of the most demanding environments in sports, and our team needs gear that can keep up. 5.11 provides that performance, making them an ideal choice for the series and our fans.”

“Supercross is one of the most honest tests of preparation there is. From training and travel to the work that happens long before the gate drops, nothing about it is easy,” said Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11. “We’re excited to partner with the SMX community because these are people who choose challenge every day, and that belief is at the heart of what we mean by Challenge Possible.”

To learn more about 5.11, its product offerings or its latest events and sweepstakes, visit Five-Eleven.com. Tickets are currently on sale for all 28 regular season races of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. For more information on tickets and events visit SuperMotocross.com.

About 5.11, Inc.:

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed for those who perform under pressure in demanding environments. Built to support durability, functionality, and performance, 5.11 products are made for those who Challenge Possible™.

5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, becoming a trusted choice for those who choose challenge as a way of life.

5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at Five-Eleven.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram @511 and #511.

5.11, Inc. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11 and Challenge Possible™ are trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.