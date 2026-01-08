Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Supercross
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop

The SMX League Announces Multi-Year Partnership with 5.11

By Official Release
4 Minute Read

The global innovator of Purpose-Built GearTM to be featured across Supercross season and SMX World Championship Final

ELLENTON, Fla. (January 7, 2026) – The SMX League™ announced today a multi-year partnership with 5.11®, the global leader in purpose-built apparel, footwear, and gear designed for those who demand more of themselves and Challenge Possible™. This collaboration will showcase 5.11’s innovative gear throughout the Monster Energy Supercross season and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Final.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, 5.11 designs and manufactures high-performance apparel, footwear, and gear engineered with innovation, functionality, and versatility in mind. Known for its durability, 5.11 products are trusted by professionals, and intentionally crafted for individuals who rely on performance and comfort in demanding environments. The brand earned its credibility in high-performance professional settings and continues to design for the toughest professionals in the harshest conditions. Each piece is built with purpose-driven features such as reinforced stitching, weather-resistant fabrics, and ergonomic designs—making them ideal for the grueling situations faced throughout the Supercross season.

As part of this partnership, the SMX Track Crew will put 5.11 gear to the ultimate test during the rigorous Supercross season. From early morning builds to constant track maintenance, the partnership highlights the work behind race day. Fans will also see 5.11 featured in the broadcast across NBC, Peacock, and the SMX Video Pass “Track Report” segment, highlighting the gear that supports the crew as they tackle changing environments week after week. Additionally, 5.11 will have a strong presence at FanFest, introducing new product items to fans each week.

“We’re proud to partner with 5.11 , a brand that delivers the durability and functionality our crew and fans rely on every day,” said Dave Muye, Vice President of Global Partnerships for the SMX League. “SMX is one of the most demanding environments in sports, and our team needs gear that can keep up. 5.11 provides that performance, making them an ideal choice for the series and our fans.”

“Supercross is one of the most honest tests of preparation there is. From training and travel to the work that happens long before the gate drops, nothing about it is easy,” said Troy Brown, CEO of 5.11. “We’re excited to partner with the SMX community because these are people who choose challenge every day, and that belief is at the heart of what we mean by Challenge Possible.”

To learn more about 5.11, its product offerings or its latest events and sweepstakes, visit Five-Eleven.com. Tickets are currently on sale for all 28 regular season races of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. For more information on tickets and events visit SuperMotocross.com.

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
Instagram: @supermotocross
Facebook: @supermotocross
X: @supermotocross
YouTube: @supermotocross
TikTok: @supermotocross

About 5.11, Inc.:
With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed for those who perform under pressure in demanding environments. Built to support durability, functionality, and performance, 5.11 products are made for those who Challenge Possible™.
5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, becoming a trusted choice for those who choose challenge as a way of life.
5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at Five-Eleven.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram @511 and #511.

5.11, Inc. is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI).

5.11 and Challenge Possible™ are trademarks of 5.11, Inc. All rights reserved.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:
The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:
Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:
Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Women’s Motocross Championship Joins SuperMotocross League with Presenting Level Partnership Support from Synchrony

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Cup Series 2026 schedule features new tracks and increased horsepower
01:27
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Sawyer Brown Pre-Race Concert Presented by Raymer Oil Revs Up Window World 450 at...

Official Release -
Legendary country-rock band Sawyer Brown will take the stage for a high-energy pre-race concert presented by Raymer Oil before the Window World 450
Read more

NITRO MOTORSPORTS PARK LATEST ADDITION TO NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

Official Release -
NHRA officials are thrilled to announce today that NITRO Motorsports Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network in NHRA’s Northwest Division (Division 6).
Read more

Mando Deodorant Returns as Primary Partner of Josh Bilicki, SS-Greenlight Racing

Official Release -
SS Green Light Racing is proud to announce Mando Deodorant as an anchor partner for Josh Bilicki’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign in 2026.
Read more

ATRIUM HEALTH AND HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE PERFORMANCE AND WELLNESS

Official Release -
Atrium Health has joined 15-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports in an innovative partnership that includes naming rights to the new 35,000-square-foot Atrium Health Motorsports Athletic Center located on the team’s campus in Concord.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category