Bennett Family of Companies Extends Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

Austin Hill Returns to RCR to Pilot No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026

WELCOME, NC (January 9, 2026) – Bennett Family of Companies, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry with over five decades of expertise, will continue their multi-year partnership with Richard Childress Racing as anchor primary partner of the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Austin Hill, who has found record-setting success at RCR during his tenure as driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet, will rejoin the team for his fifth consecutive year.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill in 2026,” said Lynette Mathis, vice president of the Bennett Family of Companies. “Bennett customers, drivers, agents and employees continue to find value in the relationship. We love watching the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet on the track and seeing the sense of community it creates within our company. Our partnership with RCR and Austin Hill continues to reflect the teamwork, performance and professionalism that define success in both racing and transportation and complex logistics.”

Headquartered in McDonough, Georgia, Bennett Family of Companies provides innovative logistics and transportation services for companies across America. Bennett offers a suite of trucking and specialized logistic services, from flatbed and step deck trucking and manufactured housing transport to RV delivery, customs brokerage and warehousing. Bennett’s network provides the safest and best possible service to all their business partners. Since launching the partnership in conjunction with Hill’s rookie season at RCR in 2022, the Bennett brand has seen steady growth by utilizing their partnership to strengthen customer relationships, highlight core values, emphasize their culture of safety, recruit drivers and develop new business opportunities.

“The Bennett Family of Companies’ long-standing partnership with Richard Childress Racing is a testament to our shared core values and we are thrilled to welcome them back to the No. 21 team for their fifth consecutive year of partnership,” said Mike Verlander, president of RCR. “Bennett has done an exceptional job integrating our racing program into their broader business strategy. We look forward to continuing the momentum we have built over the last four years.”

Hill returns to RCR and will continue his successful tenure as driver of the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. Hill has found notable success in NASCAR’s second tier division while competing under the RCR banner. He captured the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regular season championship in 2023 and qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs each of the four seasons he has driven for RCR. He locked the No. 21 Chevrolet into the Championship 4 owner points championship race after earning his fourth win of the 2025 season at Talladega Superspeedway, his 14th win in the Series since joining the Welcome, North Carolina-based organization in 2022.

During his tenure at RCR, Hill has been particularly exceptional on drafting-style tracks, surpassing records set by NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for number of wins on speedways.

“We’ve built something special both on and off the track with Bennett Transportation and Logistics,” said Hill. “Thank you to Marcia, Lynette and everyone at Bennett Family of Companies for their partnership and friendship over the years. It means a lot to have their support, as well as the support of Richard Childress, Danny Lawrence and everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines as I continue to grow in my career.”

The 2026 season begins with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14, live on the CW Network at 5 p.m. ET.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Bennett Family of Companies

McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with 2025 champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).