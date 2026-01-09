TIBBETTS LUMBER COMPANY BUILDS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SPIRE MOTORSPORTS AND MICHAEL MCDOWELL

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 9, 2026) – Spire Motorsports and Michael McDowell will partner with Tibbetts Lumber Company for the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

McDowell will represent the family-owned organization when he makes just his fifth career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start and second at the “World Center of Racing.” McDowell, a veteran of over 500 NASCAR Cup Series starts, is looking to capture his first series’ win at the controls of Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST and add his name to the exclusive register of drivers who have earned victories across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Florida-based Tibbetts Lumber Company has grown into the largest independently-owned lumber and building materials supplier in the Sunshine State, while building its legacy as one of the largest roof and floor truss companies in the Southeast. Founded in 1949 by Linton N. Tibbetts, the Tibbetts team members live by the core values of faith, family, employee growth and development, integrity, and stewardship.

“Tibbetts Lumber Co. is thrilled to be the primary sponsor of the Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael McDowell,” said Russ Hallenbeck, CEO of Tibbetts Lumber Company. “Being that we are headquartered in Florida, Daytona International Speedway has become a very special place for us come springtime. We are honored to be teaming up with Spire Motorsports and Michael this February.”

With over 5,400 customers served, and 838,000-plus customer deliveries, including McDowell, the Tibbetts family has continued to expand their reach of home remodeling and construction while offering competitive pricing and superior service.

“I have a great deal of respect for the Tibbetts Lumber team,” said McDowell, “They’ve helped me on my own property and their team truly combines outstanding service with a high-quality product. It’s special to have them racing with us at Daytona, and earning a win in all three national series is something I’ve wanted to make happen for a long time. I think we’ll have a real opportunity to do that on Friday night in Daytona in our Tibbetts Lumber Chevy Silverado.”

The 2021 Daytona 500 winner has collected one win, three top-five, and eight top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s premier division at the legendary high-banked Daytona Beach oval.

With nearly 540 NASCAR Cup Series starts under his belt, across 18 seasons, McDowell is regarded as one of the most respected drivers in the garage.

While the Glendale, Ariz., native continues to pursue his first victory since joining Spire Motorsports following the 2024 season, McDowell’s 2025 campaign featured career highs and firsts for the organization including two pole positions, a career-high three top-five finishes and six top-10 results. The NASCAR veteran also claimed the first stage win in team history at the Chicago Street Race last July.

The Fresh From Florida 250 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, Feb. 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 25 races on the 2026 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the NASCAR Radio Network and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Tibbetts Lumber …

As one of the largest independently owned lumber and building materials suppliers in the Southeastern United States, Tibbetts Lumber Company continues to grow with a vision to be recognized by customers, employees and vendors as the region’s preferred independent truss and building materials supply partner.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 30, 2025, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in High Limit Racing competition.