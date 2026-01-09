Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Garage Living Joins Racing America as Official Partner

CHARLOTTE (January 8, 2026) – Racing America announced that Garage Living is now the Official Garage Renovation Company of Racing America, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, International GT (IGT), Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) and Ligier Junior Formula Championship (Ligier JFC), through a partnership that kicks off with the 2026 race season.

Since 2005, Garage Living has completed thousands of garage transformations across North America. With their knowledgeable and professionally-trained staff handling each step, they ensure that every unique renovation is done efficiently, and to the customer’s complete satisfaction—providing customers with individualized spaces that match their passions and aesthetic.

As part of their partnership as the Official Renovation Company, Garage Living will debut a Mobile Showroom showcasing their products, which will be present at the majority of U.S.-based Racing America events in 2026. Fans can visit the showroom, while also engaging with drivers from SVRA, Trans Am, IGT, FR Americas, F4 U.S., and Ligier JFC during appearances, fan Q&As, autograph sessions and more. In addition, spectators will notice Garage Living’s branding around the track, with their logo featured on everything from brake markers to banners to racecars.

“It is with great excitement that we are announcing another new partner to our growing list of corporate partnerships and welcome Garage Living,” said Scott Duncan, Chief Partnership Officer of Racing America. “Working with Conway Reimer on this partnership has been great! We will have an amazing showroom on site at our events that will engage fans and be a centerpiece in our Fan Zone. The Garage Living mobile showroom will serve as a centerpiece in our paddock, and we look forward to the Garage Living team creating some great promotions around our events in 2026.”

“The entire Garage Living team is excited to be partnering with Racing America in 2026,” said Conway Reimer, Executive Vice President, Garage Living Franchise Systems. “At Garage Living, we focus on delivering a differential experience for our customers – creating personalized spaces and executing truly exceptional projects. Our goal in partnering with Racing America is to bring that same spirit to each race, providing participants and attendees with an exceptional fan experiences.”

Racing America kicks off their 2026 season at Sebring International Raceway, February 26-March 1.

