Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Other Series PR
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop

RAFA Racing Team confirms Porto and Choksey for 2026 Michelin Pilot Challenge campaign

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

HOUSTON, Texas (Thursday, January 8, 2026) – RAFA Racing Team is coming out swinging in 2026, locking in a full-season IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge assault with championship winner Kiko Porto and proven GT standout Varun Choksey sharing the Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2.

The pairing brings together recent championship success and proven GT experience as RAFA Racing Team continues to strengthen its presence in North American endurance racing.

Porto enters the Michelin Pilot Challenge season following a title-winning 2025 campaign in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge with RAFA Racing Team, carrying momentum into one of the most competitive GT4 championships in the world.

“Man, I’m excited,” Porto said. “The Michelin Pilot Challenge grid is stacked, and every weekend is a real fight. That’s what makes this series so good, and that’s exactly the kind of environment I want to be racing in.”

The Brazilian driver is also eager to return to a shared-car format, with the championship placing a strong emphasis on teamwork, strategy, and execution.

“I’m really excited to be sharing a car again,” Porto said.

“Everybody speaks very highly of Varun when his name comes up. I’m looking forward to meeting him properly, understanding how he works as a driver, and seeing how we can work together toward the goal of winning races.”

The 2026 season opens with a four-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway, immediately setting the tone for a championship that rewards consistency, communication, and strategic discipline.

“The longer races change everything,” Porto explained. “You have to think differently about strategy, communication, and how you manage the race as a group. It’s much more of a team effort, and that’s something RAFA is very strong at.”

For Porto, the Michelin Pilot Challenge represents an important step in his continued development as an endurance racer.

“This is the right place for me to keep building that endurance mindset,” he said. “Being smart with traffic, managing tires and fuel, and understanding the bigger picture of the race – all of that is going to make me a more complete driver for where I want to go long term.”

Choksey joins RAFA Racing Team following two seasons competing in the GT World Challenge America, adding GT endurance experience to a racing background that also includes multiple seasons in Porsche Carrera Cup North America

“I’m looking forward to it massively,” Choksey said. “It’s a new program, a new car, and Rafa (Martinez) and Kevin (Conway) have been really welcoming so far. I’m excited to get started and see what we can build together.”

Having raced in some of the most competitive one-make and GT environments in North America, Choksey expects the Michelin Pilot Challenge to demand maximum commitment from the opening round.

“There are a lot more competitors, and I expect it to be very hard-nosed racing,” he said.

“You’re fighting every lap out there, but that’s nothing I’m not used to from Carrera Cup. Between Kiko and I, I think we can fight at the front on any given weekend.”

Choksey was also drawn to RAFA Racing Team’s growing footprint across multiple championships and its long-term vision.

“I think what RAFA is building is really exciting,” he said.

“I don’t see many teams doing what they’re doing across so many series, and I think it’s great for the sport. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The Daytona season opener will mark Choksey’s first competitive laps at the iconic Florida circuit.

“I’ve never raced at Daytona before,” he said.

“I’ve been there as a fan and loved the atmosphere. I expect drafting to be important and the pack to stay close, and for me it’s about learning as much as possible early in the season.”

With Porto’s recent championship success and familiarity with the Toyota GR Supra GT4 platform, combined with Choksey’s GT World Challenge America experience and Porsche Carrera Cup North America foundation, RAFA Racing Team enters the 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season with a driver pairing built for performance, execution, and long-term growth.

The team will open its 2026 campaign with the four-hour season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Garage Living Joins Racing America as Official Partner
Next article
Sponsorship Agreement Reached with LCR Honda; Full-Season MotoGP Entry as Pro Honda LCR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Cup Series 2026 schedule features new tracks and increased horsepower
01:27
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

75TH NHRA SEASON KICKS OFF IN MAJOR WAY AT NHRA GATORNATIONALS IN GAINESVILLE

Official Release -
One of the biggest seasons in NHRA history is set for a massive opening, as the 75th anniversary season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series officially gets underway with the NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at legendary Gainesville Raceway.
Read more

Bennett Family of Companies Extends Partnership with Richard Childress Racing

Official Release -
Bennett Family of Companies, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry with over five decades of expertise, will continue their multi-year partnership with Richard Childress Racing as anchor primary partner of the No. 21
Read more

TIBBETTS LUMBER COMPANY BUILDS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SPIRE MOTORSPORTS AND MICHAEL MCDOWELL

Official Release -
Spire Motorsports and Michael McDowell will partner with Tibbetts Lumber Company for the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.
Read more

Ross Chastain Returns to Niece Motorsports for Eight Races in the 2026 Season

Official Release -
Niece Motorsports proudly welcomes multi-time winner and defending Coca-Cola 600 champion, Ross Chastain, back to its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) driver roster in 2026.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category