RAFA Racing Team confirms Porto and Choksey for 2026 Michelin Pilot Challenge campaign

HOUSTON, Texas (Thursday, January 8, 2026) – RAFA Racing Team is coming out swinging in 2026, locking in a full-season IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge assault with championship winner Kiko Porto and proven GT standout Varun Choksey sharing the Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2.

The pairing brings together recent championship success and proven GT experience as RAFA Racing Team continues to strengthen its presence in North American endurance racing.

Porto enters the Michelin Pilot Challenge season following a title-winning 2025 campaign in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge with RAFA Racing Team, carrying momentum into one of the most competitive GT4 championships in the world.

“Man, I’m excited,” Porto said. “The Michelin Pilot Challenge grid is stacked, and every weekend is a real fight. That’s what makes this series so good, and that’s exactly the kind of environment I want to be racing in.”

The Brazilian driver is also eager to return to a shared-car format, with the championship placing a strong emphasis on teamwork, strategy, and execution.

“I’m really excited to be sharing a car again,” Porto said.

“Everybody speaks very highly of Varun when his name comes up. I’m looking forward to meeting him properly, understanding how he works as a driver, and seeing how we can work together toward the goal of winning races.”

The 2026 season opens with a four-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway, immediately setting the tone for a championship that rewards consistency, communication, and strategic discipline.

“The longer races change everything,” Porto explained. “You have to think differently about strategy, communication, and how you manage the race as a group. It’s much more of a team effort, and that’s something RAFA is very strong at.”

For Porto, the Michelin Pilot Challenge represents an important step in his continued development as an endurance racer.

“This is the right place for me to keep building that endurance mindset,” he said. “Being smart with traffic, managing tires and fuel, and understanding the bigger picture of the race – all of that is going to make me a more complete driver for where I want to go long term.”

Choksey joins RAFA Racing Team following two seasons competing in the GT World Challenge America, adding GT endurance experience to a racing background that also includes multiple seasons in Porsche Carrera Cup North America

“I’m looking forward to it massively,” Choksey said. “It’s a new program, a new car, and Rafa (Martinez) and Kevin (Conway) have been really welcoming so far. I’m excited to get started and see what we can build together.”

Having raced in some of the most competitive one-make and GT environments in North America, Choksey expects the Michelin Pilot Challenge to demand maximum commitment from the opening round.

“There are a lot more competitors, and I expect it to be very hard-nosed racing,” he said.

“You’re fighting every lap out there, but that’s nothing I’m not used to from Carrera Cup. Between Kiko and I, I think we can fight at the front on any given weekend.”

Choksey was also drawn to RAFA Racing Team’s growing footprint across multiple championships and its long-term vision.

“I think what RAFA is building is really exciting,” he said.

“I don’t see many teams doing what they’re doing across so many series, and I think it’s great for the sport. I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The Daytona season opener will mark Choksey’s first competitive laps at the iconic Florida circuit.

“I’ve never raced at Daytona before,” he said.

“I’ve been there as a fan and loved the atmosphere. I expect drafting to be important and the pack to stay close, and for me it’s about learning as much as possible early in the season.”

With Porto’s recent championship success and familiarity with the Toyota GR Supra GT4 platform, combined with Choksey’s GT World Challenge America experience and Porsche Carrera Cup North America foundation, RAFA Racing Team enters the 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season with a driver pairing built for performance, execution, and long-term growth.

The team will open its 2026 campaign with the four-hour season opener at Daytona International Speedway.