ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway:  Austin Green Leads Day Two of Daytona Pre-Race Practice

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – (January 10, 2026) – Former ARCA Menards Series winner Austin Green (No. 82 PRG Chevrolet) led the way on the second and final day of the ARCA Menards Series annual pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway. Green timed in at 49.202 seconds/182.919 miles per hour.

Green’s lap was just 0.002 seconds quicker than reigning ASA STARS National Tour super late model champion Cole Butcher (No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford). Butcher’s lap of 49.204 seconds/182.912 miles per hour was just in front of the Kitzmiller duo, reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion Isaac (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet), and his father Jason (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet). Isaac timed in at 49.217 seconds/182.864 miles per hour in his first-ever laps in the draft, while Jason was just behind at 49.230 seconds/182.815 miles per hour.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Gio Ruggiero (No. 18 JBL Toyota) was fifth quickest on Saturday at 49.261 seconds/182.700 miles per hour.

Mini Tyrell (No. 17 Cook Racing Technologies Chevrolet), Taylor Reimer (No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet), Carson Brown (No. 82B PRG Chevrolet), Nolan Wilson (No. 69 Kimmel Racing Ford) and his teammate Alli Owens (No. 69 Kimmel Racing Ford) rounded out Saturday’s top ten.

Gus Dean (No. 25 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) set the fastest lap of the weekend on Friday, running in a tight six-car draft with his teammates at the end of the day. Dean’s lap at 48.744 seconds/184.638 miles per hour was nearly a half-second quicker than the lap Green turned on Saturday. The top seven speeds of the weekend were set on Friday, with the remainder of the weekend’s top ten speeds turned on Saturday.

Saturday’s activities were only slowed for track inspections and debris, but Friday’s action was stopped twice for accidents on the racetrack.

The first was for Amber Balcaen (No. 24 Sigma Performance Services Ford), who spun exiting the tri-oval after debris punctured her left rear tire. Balcaen’s car had heavy nose damage and was done for the weekend, although she did return to the track in the backup car. The second incident on Friday happened exiting turn two when Bob Martin (No. 52 Martin Racing Toyota) lost control and made slight contact with the outside wall, damaging the left rear of the car. Martin was also uninjured in the crash.

The 2026 ARCA Menards Series season revs into action on Saturday, February 14 with the 64th annual Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised live on FOX starting at noon ET; the race will also be broadcast live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and on select MRN Radio affiliates nationwide.

For live Timing & Scoring data for all on-track activity, please visit ARCARacing.com; follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

