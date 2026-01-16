General Tire Extends Partnership with the ARCA Menards Series for the 2026 Season

Fort Mill, S.C. — January 15, 2026 — General Tire announced today that it will extend its long-standing partnership with the ARCA Menards Series for the 2026 season, continuing a successful relationship that began in 2016. As a proud supporter of the series for a decade, General Tire remains committed to empowering rising talent, elevating competition, and bringing fans closer to the action on some of the nation’s most iconic tracks.

The renewed partnership will include four General Tire entitlement races during the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season:

General Tire 200, Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, February 14, 2026

General Tire 150, Phoenix Raceway, Thursday, March 5, 2026

General Tire 100 at the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Friday, May 8, 2026

General Tire 150, Sonoma Raceway, Friday, June 26, 2026

Since joining the ARCA Menards Series in 2016, General Tire has elevated the competition through enhanced product performance, stronger team support, and immersive fan engagement. The upcoming 2026 season represents not only the continuation of a partnership but also a celebration of ten years of shared passion, innovation, and dedication to the sport.

“General Tire has been a great partner, activating with broadcast support, race team awards and race event entitlement and promotion across the entire ARCA Menards Series platform for the past decade,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “These 2026 race entitlements are further evidence of General Tire’s continued commitment of support.”

“We’re incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the ARCA Menards Series as we head into 2026,” said Brian Beierwaltes, Head of Marketing for U.S. Passenger & Light Truck Replacement Tires at General Tire. “Motorsports isn’t just part of our heritage; it’s part of our identity. ARCA is where future champions are made, and supporting these athletes, teams, and fans fuels our drive to innovate, compete, and inspire. We’re excited for another season of unforgettable moments on the track.”

To learn more about General Tire, please visit www.generaltire.com.

ABOUT CONTINENTAL

Continental is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of €39.7 billion in 2024 and currently employs around 95,000 people in 54 countries and markets. Tire solutions from the Tires group sector make mobility safer, smarter, and more sustainable. Its premium portfolio encompasses car, truck, bus, two-wheel, and specialty tires as well as smart solutions and services for fleets and tire retailers. Continental has been delivering top performance for more than 150 years and is one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers. In fiscal 2024, the Tires group sector generated sales of 13.9 billion euros. Continental’s tire division employs more than 57,000 people worldwide and has 20 production and 16 development sites.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.