Cadillac goes for Rolex 24 At Daytona victory with three-car effort

DETROIT (Jan. 12, 2026) – Cadillac Racing won the final two IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races in 2025 and now looks to carry forward that momentum in hopes of claiming its fifth Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victory with powerhouse teams Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing.

Cadillac Racing won the Rolex 24 At Daytona four consecutive years (2017-2020) since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017, and was first and second in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It has had at least one prototype entry on the podium in eight of its nine races at Daytona.

In October 2025, Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber and Frederik Vesti scored their second straight Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) victory in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R. in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The trio won the Battle On The Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September.

For the Rolex 24, they will be joined by Connor Zilisch, who won 10 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts races in 2025 and was runner-up in the season-long championship.

Wayne Taylor Racing will have two cars, the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX for Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Stevens and the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX for Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz and Colton Herta.

Herta is a test driver for Cadillac Formula 1Ⓡ Team and has notched nine IndyCar Series victories.

Three current Cadillac Racing drivers have won the Rolex 24 At Daytona with Cadillac Racing in DPi competition: Ricky Taylor (2017), Albuquerque (2018) and Jordan Taylor (2017, 2019). Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor also won the 2021 race with another manufacturer. Bamber is the only overall winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans entered in GTP.

Three Cadillac Racing drivers have earned full-season IMSA championships: Bamber (2019 GTLM), Jordan Taylor (2013, 2017 prototypes; 2020, 2021 GTLM) and Ricky Taylor (2017, 2020 prototypes).

The Cadillac Racing team begins the 2026 season on January 16-18 with the Roar Before the 24 and then return January 22-25 for practice, qualifying and then the 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona in a twice-around-the-clock race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course.

Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube (not in the U.S.) channel will stream qualifications at 2:05 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 22. Coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona starts at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 24, on NBC, with continuing network coverage on Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube channel (not in the U.S.) until NBC will pick up the broadcast at noon Sunday, Jan. 25, for the finish. Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube channel will stream the entirety of the race along with the IMSA Radio broadcast at IMSA.com, Sirius 211/XM 207, locally at 93.5 FM/1150 AM and 107.9 FM at the track.

Quotes from Keely Bosn, Cadillac Racing program manager: “We’re excited to get back to Daytona with all three Cadillac V-Series.Rs. The Roar is always an important checkpoint for us since it’s where we validate the hard work that’s been done over the past months and make sure we’re giving our drivers the best possible package for the Rolex. This race is unique as it’s the first one of the year, it’s a grueling 24-hour race, and it sets the overall tone for the season.

“From a program perspective, we feel very prepared but never complacent. The competition in GTP keeps rising, and that pushes us to keep improving every detail across our reliability, drivability, pit stop execution, all of it. Our focus going into the ROAR and Rolex is to execute cleanly, understand how the track and conditions evolve, and finalize a raceable setup so that when we roll off for the 24, the drivers have confidence in the car and we can fight for a result that reflects all the work from the entire Cadillac Racing team.

“At the November Daytona test, we evaluated a few updates to our overall package that are aimed at giving the drivers a more consistent, confidence‑inspiring car.

“On the performance side, we worked through some refinements in the aero and mechanical balance with our updated aero kit to help the car stay predictable as the track changes from day to night and as tire degradation comes into play. That includes small changes to how we manage downforce and overall platform control, all within the homologation framework. We’ve also spent time on the kind of details that matter in a 24‑hour race: better tire management, better stability in changing conditions, and a car that gives the drivers the same feedback at hour 23 as it did at hour three. On the propulsion side, we leveraged feedback from drivers in both series to find opportunities for performance gains and increase efficiencies.

“Overall, the feedback from the drivers at the test was positive. They noticed the improvements, and that’s what we’re targeting, a well‑rounded, durable package that lets them push when it counts and keeps us in contention all the way to the checkered flag.”

Driver preview quotes

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing

Filipe Albuquerque: “Obviously, always looking forward to Daytona. It’s starting the New Year. A lot of preparation from Wayne Taylor Racing in the off season. We have the jokers on Cadillac, so I’m really excited to see the evolution but also from our competitors as well. I think we will only know the true speed of each one when we are on track with everybody at the same time. A new car livery, a new helmet, new suit, it’s like starting from zero. A fresh start is always great. It’s all motivation to go on into a very competitive championship with Cadillac and Wayne Taylor Racing.”

Will Stevens: “Really can’t wait to get 2026 started. It’s been nice to have a few weeks off to recharge the batteries and coming off a good test in Daytona in November, we are ready to hit the ground running come the Roar. There are quite a few new things on our Cadillac V-Series.R for 2026 and I am excited to see how that all pans out across the Daytona 24 hours. It feels nice going into such a big race with consistency in our lineup in the 10 car and hopefully we can come away with a great result.”

Ricky Taylor: “After the offseason, I am very excited to see my teammates again and get back to working in person. It’s been a lot of Teams calls, planning, and work for the guys at the shop, but to be together on track to start a fresh new year is very motivating. We start the year with a clean slate and a strong plan, and it all kicks off at the Roar.”

No. 31 Cadillac Whelen

Jack Aitken: “I’m excited for a few reasons, we have new hardware with the evo update to the car and seeing how that runs over the Roar and race will be really interesting. On the other hand, we have consistency in our lineup which will be a real strength when getting to grips with the update, but the addition of Connor (Zilisch) to add a little more firepower come race day, which never hurts.”

Earl Bamber: “Can’t wait to get down to Daytona. We’ve got an exciting new package with the car, but the same amazing team and a great driving crew, with the addition of Connor (Zilisch). It’s a really nice addition to the whole 31 crew. Obviously, we had a strong car there last year, but it didn’t go our way, but that is 24-hour racing. We’re looking for a little bit of redemption in that matter but coming off two strong race wins at the end of the season, so we feel like we have momentum and consistency on our side to get it done.”

Frederik Vesti: “I can’t for Daytona to start. To go the ROAR is always special. It will be my second time and taking all of the experience from last year and the way we finished the 2025 season back-to-back wins, I can’t wait to return in the Whelen Cadillac No. 31 with Jack (Aitken), Earl (Bamber) and now Connor (Zilisch). We learned so much throughout the last year obviously bring some new parts to the car in the Daytona test at the end of 2025. It will be quite exciting to continue that work and prepare for the 24-hour race. It’s the biggest, longest and toughest race of the season and the motivation is sky high, and we are ready to go. The Roar is an interesting place to be and there are many practices and so much time to the race, but before you know it, it’s all over and you are on the grid and ready to race. It’s about dialing in the car and fine tuning the setup and testing out anything that might happen in the race. That is the plan. Can’t wait to be back with the team.”

Connor Zilisch: “I’m super excited to get the opportunity to race with Cadillac for my first race in the GTP class. I always love going down to Daytona for the Rolex 24, and our Whelen team has some stellar drivers with Earl (Bamber), Frederic (Vesti), and Jack (Aitken). I can’t wait to learn alongside them and the entire crew and continue to build on what we gathered from the test a few weeks ago.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing

Louis Deletraz: “The offseason was short, but everyone at Wayne Taylor Racing and Cadillac have worked hard to find every tenth-of-a-second we can. Daytona is one of the most important and exciting races of the year. We’re bringing a few updates to the Cadillac GTP V-Series.R, so it will be interesting to see where we’ve improved compared to the competition. Starting the season with a 24-hour race is never easy, but with Jordan (Taylor) and Colton (Herta), I’m confident we can fight for the win and start the year strong.”

Colton Herta: “I’m super happy to be back with Wayne Taylor Racing and very excited at another shot at an overall win at the Daytona 24. The Cadillac V-Series.R brings a new challenge for me, but one that for sure will be very enjoyable to drive and listen to from the pit stand. I’m looking forward to following Jordan and Louis into battle soon.”

Jordan Taylor: “Daytona is always my favorite two weeks of the year. It’s only an hour from where I live and grew up, so it always feels like I’m home when I go there. The team has been flat-out prepping and getting ready for the ‘Big One’ and I feel like we have had a really great and productive off season. We have some strong new updates to the car as well as some fantastic new team members for 2026. We are coming into our second year with Cadillac. We learned a lot of good lessons over the 2025 season and had some really good tests the past few months, so I feel like we are way ahead of where we were last year. I can’t wait to get started.”

