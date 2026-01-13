Flying Lizard Motorsports’ Darren Law Steps Out of Driving Retirement for Daytona Return with VRC

Phoenix, Ariz., (January 13, 2026) – Flying Lizard Motorsports Team Principal Darren Law will step back into the driver’s seat later this month, taking a break from team ownership to compete with Vintage Racing Company (VRC) in the BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona International Speedway.

Law will co-drive the No. 91 Porsche 718 GT4 RS CS alongside Owen Trinkler and Dan Ammann in the Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race, which serves as the season opener for the series. The race is scheduled to go green on Friday, January 23, at 1:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

The Daytona start marks a special return for Law, who brings decades of experience and success at the iconic Florida circuit. A former overall winner at Daytona in the DP class with Brumos Porsche driving a Porsche DP Prototype, Law is joining VRC in their launch of the team’s first full-season effort in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

“After having spent so many years driving Porsches, I am looking forward to getting back in one and competing at Daytona,” said Law. “I have a great deal of history and success at this track, and Daytona is a special place for me. This is a great way to begin the season.

“I want to thank Michael Eberhardt for asking me to join their effort, I was able to test with the team in December and spend valuable time with Dan and Owen. I have know Owen for many years and am excited to finally get a chance to drive with him. Both are very quick drivers, and we worked well together from the outset. This is a great event, as I always enjoy the challenge. It will be fun and hopefully we can deliver a strong result for the team.”

While Law’s primary focus remains leading Flying Lizard Motorsports’ multi-program efforts across North America, The Daytona appearance represents a unique opportunity to bring his proven experience and background, and contribute to the VRC effort as it embarks on its inaugural full-season campaign in the Michelin Pilot IMSA series.

The BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona will kick off a busy weekend of racing festivities at Daytona International Speedway, setting the stage for the Rolex 24 At Daytona later in the weekend. Fans can watch Law’s return to competition live on Peacock beginning at 1:45 p.m. ET on Friday, January 23.

