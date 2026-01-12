SupplyHouse Joins 23XI Racing as an Official Partner for 2026 Season

Leading Online Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical Supplier to be Featured as Primary Partner with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 Team

Huntersville, N.C. (Jan. 12, 2026) – 23XI Racing announced today that SupplyHouse, a leading e-commerce provider of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, has joined the team as an Official Partner. The partnership will feature the SupplyHouse brand as the primary paint scheme for several races with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team, debuting at Kansas Speedway on April 19. The relationship marks the company’s first entry into the sports world, highlighting its commitment to supporting the trades and expanding its connection with skilled professionals nationwide.

In addition to the SupplyHouse-branded paint schemes on Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, SupplyHouse will be an associate partner throughout the season and will appear on the No. 45 team’s equipment and Reddick’s driver uniform. SupplyHouse also plans to host tradespeople at various races to show appreciation for the many men and women who are involved in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work.

Founded in 2004, SupplyHouse provides professional-grade plumbing, HVAC, and electrical products to contractors, trade professionals, and DIYers nationwide. With more than 280,000 active SKUs, fast shipping from distribution centers across the country, and an industry-leading focus on customer experience, SupplyHouse continues to redefine how the trades shop online. As part of the partnership, the company will look to grow its loyal customer base by connecting with NASCAR’s passionate community of tradespeople and fans.

“This partnership gives us a meaningful way to connect with the pros who drive our industry forward,” said Kaylin Staub, Chief Marketing Officer of SupplyHouse. “Our customers value hard work, smart problem-solving and high performance – the same qualities that define 23XI. Partnering with them allows SupplyHouse to show up in a space our customers already enjoy, while giving us a unique platform to highlight the importance of the trades. From a marketing standpoint, it’s an opportunity to deepen relationships, build visibility, and engage with current and future customers in an environment that reflects our shared energy for rolling up our sleeves, doing great work, and celebrating a job well done.”

“We are excited to welcome SupplyHouse to the 23XI family and proud to bring another new brand into the sport,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president. “We know that many of the professionals who rely on SupplyHouse are also NASCAR fans, and we look forward to representing them throughout the season and giving them a team to cheer for each weekend.”

“As anticipation heats up for the 2026 season, I’m excited to welcome SupplyHouse to the 23XI team,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. “SupplyHouse supports some of the most vital workers in our economy and I’m honored to represent all those tradespeople and the work they do.”

About SupplyHouse

Founded in 2004, SupplyHouse is a leading e-commerce company specializing in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with distribution centers in Nevada, Texas, Ohio, and New Jersey, the company is redefining what it means to support the trades — from providing access to top-quality products to fostering education and recognition programs that strengthen the future of skilled labor.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.