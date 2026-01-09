Front Row Motorsports Announces Changes to Competition Staff for 2026 Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 9, 2026) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced several leadership updates within its Competition department ahead of the 2026 NASCAR Cup and Truck Series’ seasons.

Drew Blickensderfer will transition from his prior role as Crew Chief of the No. 4 and Noah Gragson and will become the organization’s Competition Director. In his new role, Blickensderfer will work alongside current Technical Director Seth Barbour, who will continue to lead the organization’s technical direction and engineering efforts. A 17-year NASCAR Cup Series Crew Chief veteran, Blickensderfer leaves the pit box with four wins, 30 top-five and 85 top-10 finishes, most notably winning the 2009 Daytona 500 with Matt Kenseth and 2021 Daytona 500 with Michael McDowell.

Grant Hutchens will assume the role of Crew Chief for Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team. A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Hutchens brings extensive NASCAR experience, beginning his career with Evernham Motorsports, where he spent five years. Hutchens later moved to Richard Childress Racing where he served as the race engineer for Paul Menard, Kevin Harvick, and Ryan Newman. Most recently, Hutchens worked at Team Penske, where he joined Ryan Blaney’s team during Blaney’s NASCAR Cup Series rookie season in 2016 and served in several different lead engineering roles before assuming the position as the organization’s test team Crew Chief in 2025.

FRM also announced that Jonathan DeHart has joined the organization as the Aerodynamics Manager, overseeing the team’s aerodynamic operations. DeHart brings a strong background to Front Row Motorsports, having previously held key roles most recently as the IndyCar Aero Car Chief for GM Racing and as Body Production Manager at Hendrick Motorsports.

“We are very fortunate, and I am extremely excited to add experienced, talented people like Grant and Jonathan to leadership roles in the organization”, said Front Row Motorsports team owner, Bob Jenkins. “With the inclusion of our Truck Series teams, we operate (5) full-time teams and I’m equally as excited to have Drew turn his attention to providing direction and guidance to our crew chiefs and competition group as a whole. Having Drew in this new role for us and Seth being able to focus on the technical aspects within our team, it puts us in a better position to execute on the track and achieve our goals in 2026.”

The changes go into effect immediately as the team has testing planned this month at North Wilkesboro (Cup) and Rockingham (Truck) heading into the season’s first Cup Series event at the Bowman Gray Clash on February 1st.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

