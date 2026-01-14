Lone Star Racing Returns to IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup GTD Championship

The No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Team Begins Third Year of IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) at the Rolex 24 At Daytona

Scott Andrews, Lin Hodenius and James Roe Jr. Set for Full IMEC GTD Campaign; Ralf Aron Returns for Second-Consecutive Year at the Rolex 24 At Daytona

Lone Star Racing Partners with the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) SPARK Internship Program for the Third-Consecutive Year at the Rolex 24 At Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (January 14, 2026) – The No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 team begins is third-consecutive season of IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) GT Daytona (GTD) competition this week at Daytona International Speedway at the annual Roar Before the Rolex 24 test in preparation for the 64th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 22 – 25. Returning team drivers Scott Andrews, Lin Hodenius and Ralf Aron welcome IMEC-experienced Lone Star Racing newcomer James Roe Jr. to the No. 80 at Daytona in what will be Lone Star’s third attempt in America’s premier 24-hour race.

The Lone Star Racing team, with Andrews among the drivers, made both its IMEC GTD and overall Rolex 24 At Daytona debut in 2024. The No. 80 led the race at three different periods before taking the checkered flag in eighth place after some typical final-hour endurance race drama. The team also led twice in last year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona before voluntarily retiring the No. 80 just hours from the finish after returning to the race following a Sunday morning incident while battling in the lead GTD pack.

“The IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup is one of the hardest championships to win in sports car racing,” said AJ Petersen, Lone Star Racing Team Manager and Technical Director. “The races are long, but with only five events in the championship, it is unforgiving and more difficult in many ways than racing for an IMSA WeatherTech Championship title. We have met the challenges and lessons of the Michelin Endurance Cup head on the last two years and are proud of the fact that we have provided a competitive Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 at each and every race to date. Along with our great driver lineup and the fantastic support of our team owner Dan Knox, that same always-competitive effort returns this year. We are confident 2026 will be our best Michelin Endurance Cup season yet.”

Andrews, an Australian now living in Texas, has been a fixture at Lone Star Racing in both GT3 and GT4 competition in recent IMSA seasons. The Australian was the final driver to lead the GTD class in the 2024 Rolex 24 before giving way to the eventual class winner just 23 laps from the finish. Andrews also won his and Lone Star’s first IMSA Motul Pole Award later in the 2024 season in the No. 80 in the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Estonia native Aron joins Andrews as Lone Star’s other Rolex 24 returning driver after debuting in the No. 80 and in the Rolex 24 in last year’s race. A Mercedes-AMG Performance driver, Aron joins Andrews as FIA Gold rated drivers on the team and looks forward to having a chance to fight to the finish his second attempt at the twice around the clock classic in two weekends. Aron made his first major impressions in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in 2023 in ADAC GT Masters and GT World Challenge, taking runner-up honors in the ADAC driver championship and helping Haupt Racing secure the team championship.

Hodenius is set for his Rolex 24 debut but is another returning driver to the Lone Star Racing team after opening some eyes late last season at the Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and Petit Le Mans. Hodenius qualified an impressive third at IMS in across-the-board debuts in IMSA, at Indianapolis and with Lone Star Racing. He continued to give the paddock notice when he charged to the lead at the race start, pacing the GTD field for the first 44 laps for more than an hour.

In addition to the Battle on the Bricks and Petit Le Mans, Hodenius – who was named a Mercedes-AMG Junior Driver in mid-December – also raced with Lone Star in last October’s Indianapolis 8 Hour Intercontinental GT Challenge race.

“I’m really excited to be continuing with Lone Star Racing after finishing the final three races of the 2026 season together, and to be heading into the Rolex 24 At Daytona as a Mercedes-AMG Junior Driver makes it even more special,” said Hodenius, who is from Holland. “Daytona is such a historic event and it feels like it gets bigger and more competitive every single year, so to be part of it is honestly a dream come true for me. I’m very grateful to Lone Star Racing and Mercedes-AMG for the trust they’ve put in me as well as my sponsors and partners who’ve made this possible.”

Roe is the newest and only debuting driver with Lone Star for the 64th Rolex 24 but brings a level of experience on par with his other international teammates. An Irishman based in the U.S., Roe contested four of the five 2025 IMEC season races in the LMP2 class, including the Rolex 24. He also closed out the year in GT3 competition in the Asian Le Mans Series round at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Earlier career GT3 experience came in the Italian GT Championship and International GT Open in Europe in 2022. The majority of Roe’s U.S. experience has come in junior level single-seat, open-wheel car competition.

“Nothing like Daytona for sure, and I’m excited to join Long Star Racing for this legendary race,” Roe said. “Having LMP2 experience in IMSA, as well as GT3 experience in the Asian Le Mans Series, I’m really looking forward to driving the Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the first time. With stellar teammates and Lone Star’s past success, it should be a great combo. The Roar always gives a great idea of where each team stacks up, and it’s a time to gel with the crew and my fellow drivers. Then we can dig into the details of 24 hours, like how can we stay clean, stay in the mix and be in a position to win when Sunday rolls around. Thankful to our amazing partners for their continued support, and proud to be taking on one of the world’s most iconic races together.”

Lone Star Racing also confirmed it will partner with the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) and its SPARK student education program again this month for the third straight Rolex 24. Standing for Students Preserving American Racing Knowledge, SPARK connects high school, trade school and college students to motorsports careers through mentorship, at-track experience and internships, bridging the gap for future talent in the areas of engineering, technical operations, marketing and communications and logistics and administrative coordination.

Petersen and the entire Lone Star team have provided hands-on and real-world experience for SPARK students at the Rolex 24 since 2024, and this year’s Daytona interns are Neil Troncoso and Jackson Shirey.

Troncoso is a Daytona-based student at nearby Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), earning his undergraduate degree this year and moving straight into pursuing a Masters of Science Degree in Human Factors at ERAU. Shirey attends University of North Florida in Jacksonville where he is working on graduating in 2027 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. Learn more about SPARK at www.MSHF.com.

About Lone Star Racing: Based at Motorsport Ranch within the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area in Cresson, Texas, Lone Star Racing is competing in the No. 80 Lone Star Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in the GTD class. Lone Star Racing and its team members have won races across North America spanning sprint and endurance racing formats. The crew has worked together on many different teams and various types of cars, developing a strong bond and proven capability that gives them a competitive and winning advantage. Lone Star Racing competes with the support of primary partner ACS Manufacturing, Inc. (www.ACSManufacturing.com). Look for Lone Star Racing and team owner/driver Dan Knox on Facebook and follow the team on YouTube at Lone Star Racing, on Twitter and Instagram at @LSRTeam and on the official team web site at www.LoneStarRacingTeam.com.