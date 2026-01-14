Cadillac Racing unveils GTP liveries

Three entries in IMSA’s top class to challenge for victories with experienced lineups

DETROIT (Jan. 14, 2026) – Cadillac Racing, in conjunction with Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing and Cadillac Whelen, revealed today the liveries of its three Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) racecars that will contest the nine-race 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign.

The Roar Before the 24 this week leads into the season-opening 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 24-25.

Cadillac Racing, which has four overall victories among 12 podiums in North America’s premier endurance race, welcomes the return of Wayne Taylor Racing for its second season as a Cadillac factory team and Action Express Racing for its 15th consecutive year campaigning a GM prototype in IMSA.

While the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R livery is unchanged, the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R has transitioned from chrome blue to metallic blue with white accents while the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R has transitioned from chrome to black with white accents. The U.S. flag on all three GTPs has been moved to the front fender.

The championship-winning teams are aligned with major primary sponsors for the GTP entries.

﻿U.S.-based Whelen Engineering enters its ninth year as primary sponsor of the No. 31 Action Express Racing-run entry. Since 1952, Whelen Engineering has been a proud ally and supporter of our nation’s first responders. Whelen provides the high-quality, reliable products, and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions — from warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers and software.

U.S.-based DEX Imaging, which is the primary sponsor of the Nos. 10 and 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing entries, is the nation’s largest independent provider and servicer of office technology.

Cadillac Racing, entering its fourth year of GTP competition, won the final two races of the 2025 IMSA season and eight drivers return to challenge for 2026 victories:

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10)

Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque

Will Stevens (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta)

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 40)

Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz

Colton Herta (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta)

Cadillac Whelen (No. 31)

Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber

Frederik Vesti (endurance races, Long Beach)

Connor Zilisch (Daytona)

﻿Cadillac Racing updates for 2026 include joining other manufacturers in aligning timing of EVO use with aerodynamic homologation and introducing a new logo that honors our heritage of innovation, technology and performance while complementing the Cadillac Formula 1Ⓡ Team to ensure brand consistency.

For more than a century, racing has provided a testbed for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between racecars and production vehicles, as well to build a fanbase for the brand around the world.

What they’re saying

Wayne Taylor, co-owner of Wayne Taylor Racing: “As excited as I was at the beginning of last season, I am more excited for this year. Both cars will be presented in a fresh livery with our traditional colors of blue and black. They look spectacular. The all-new bodywork and redesign by GM and Dallara is fantastic. It is also great news to have our long-time partner DEX back with us again on our two Cadillac GTPs. We are coming back stronger with our full-season drivers Ricky, Filipe, Jordan and Louis in place. This Rolex, we have elected to keep each of our cockpits to three drivers and are looking forward to having Colton Herta and Will Sevens join our efforts in the endurance races. Winning is part of Wayne Taylor Racing’s DNA and is our only focus in 2026.”

Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen Engineering: “As we enter our ninth year partnering with Cadillac Racing and Action Express, we’re proud to continue a collaboration built on trust, performance, and shared purpose,” said. “Everything we build at Whelen is designed to support and protect first responders, and our dedication to reliability and innovation is equally reflected in this program. The 2026 livery represents another exciting chapter together, and we look forward to seeing the No. 31 team compete at the highest level in the IMSA GTP class this season.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.