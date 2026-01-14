Richard Childress Racing Announces Cup Series Competition Leadership Appointments

Mike Dillon Named Chief Operating Officer, John Klausmeier to Lead Competition Team as Technical Director and Andy Street Named Performance Director

Richard Boswell and Jim Pohlman to Lead NASCAR Cup Series Teams as Crew Chiefs of the No. 3 Chevrolet and No. 8 Chevrolet, Respectively

WELCOME, NC (January 14, 2026) – Richard Childress Racing announced this week several key NASCAR Cup Series competition leadership appointments ahead of the 2026 NASCAR season.

Mike Dillon has been named chief operating officer, a position for the company that will focus heavily on competition administrative functions. Dillon will provide forward thinking and direction in all areas of performance and operations, with an emphasis on recruiting and retaining top talent in the industry.

During his long career at RCR, Dillon has been involved in nearly every area in both the business and competition sides of the organization, taking a hands-on approach to leadership. He has served in key roles such as vice president of competition, director of team operations, driver, and spotter. Dillon helped launch RCR’s successful NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program in the late 1990s and has been instrumental in RCR’s driver development program over the years.

John Klausmeier will focus on competition leadership for RCR as technical director, overseeing all technical engineering activities for the high-performance motorsports team and focusing his energies on vehicle systems engineering, design and metrology. The former Cup Series winning crew chief will continue to provide departmental oversight for RCR’s talented team of engineers and crew chiefs. Klausmeier has more than 20 years of motorsports experience. All competition departments report to Klausmeier, while Klausmeier reports to Dillon.

Andy Street has been named performance director for RCR, focusing on research and development and increasing overall on-track performance across the company. He will also serve as crew chief for RCR’s part time No. 33 Chevrolet entry in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026. Street brings a wealth of experience to his new position at RCR, with experience as a crew chief, engineering manager, team engineer, and design engineer during his 20+ year career at the company.

Richard Boswell will continue his role as crew chief for the No. 3 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series and will be paired with Austin Dillon. In their first year together, Boswell led Dillon to a dominating race win at Richmond Raceway in which Dillon led 107 laps, including the final 49 laps, to earn back-to-back wins at the Virginia short track. The win earned the No. 3 team a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, where they ultimately finished 15th in the point standings.

As previously announced, Jim Pohlman will work with Kyle Busch as crew chief for the No. 8 Chevrolet. The 2026 season marks the veteran crew chief’s first year being paired with Busch and he joins the No. 8 team with more than 120 starts as a crew chief across the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Pohlman led Justin Allgaier to a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship in 2024.

“RCR has assembled a talented team of professionals to help lead our race team into the future,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Mike Dillon has already began assembling top talent for RCR and has a track record of success when working with the competition side of our race team. Similarly, John Klausmeier continues to elevate our competition program. Andy Street stepped up for us this year and will be a great asset for RCR as we focus on increasing performance across the company. I have full confidence in our crew chiefs this year. I know that both Richard Boswell and Jim Pohlman will do a good job leading our Cup teams.”

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).