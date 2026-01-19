Rush Truck Centers Continues Partnership with Front Row Motorsports for 2026 Season

Rush Truck Centers to Support Noah Gragson in Multiple Cup Series Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 19, 2026) – Rush Truck Centers, which partnered with Noah Gragson following his move to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in 2025, will continue its relationship with both Gragson and FRM for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2026 program marks the second year of a partnership established in 2025.

Rush Truck Centers will serve as the primary partner on Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in multiple races throughout the 2026 season.

Since 1965, Rush Truck Centers has been the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry, earning a reputation for excellence, fairness, a positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. Rush Truck Centers provides customers with an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts and more, with more than 160 dealership locations across the United States and eastern Canada.

Gragson will represent the Rush Truck Centers brand in 12 NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2026 season, building on a 2025 season that produced two top-10 finishes and four top-15 results with the No. 4 team. The partnership will go beyond the racetrack, with all three of FRM’s NASCAR Cup Series entries transported by Peterbilt Model 389 tractors supplied by Rush Truck Centers, maintaining its role as the “Official Truck Dealer and Service Center of Front Row Motorsports.”

Below is the full race schedule for the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

· 2/15 – Daytona International Speedway (Daytona, FL)

· 3/1– Circuit of the Americas (Austin, TX)

· 4/19 – Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

· 5/3 – Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

· 5/24 – Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, NC)

· 5/31 – Nashville Superspeedway (Nashville, TN)

· 6/21 – Naval Base Coronado (San Diego, CA)

· 7/26 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Indianapolis, IN)

· 8/29 – Daytona International Speedway (Daytona, FL)

· 9/19 – Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, TN)

· 10/4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, NV)

· 10/25 – Talladega Superspeedway (Talladega, AL)

Additionally, Rush Truck Centers will again serve as an associate partner on the No. 34 and No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horses driven by Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith.

Gragson shared his excitement on the continued partnership. “I am really proud of the relationship we have with Rush Truck Centers. We showed flashes of what we’re capable of together last year with some solid top-10 and top-15 finishes, and that motivates me heading into this season. Their ongoing support motivates our entire team as we work to take the next step in 2026.”

Rush Truck Centers also comments on their continued relationship with FRM and Gragson. “We’re excited about this second year of our agreement with Front Row Motorsports and the No. 4 team,” said Rusty Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rush Enterprises. “Our partnership with FRM extends across the entire organization, and we’re proud to support all three teams throughout the season. This relationship speaks to the confidence we have in the team and in Noah. Beyond being a tremendous competitor, Noah is a great friend and partner — his passion, charisma and genuine love for this sport are contagious. We feel really good about where this program is headed, and I believe we have what it takes to put Rush Truck Centers in Victory Lane with Noah this season.”

Rush Truck Centers’ 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500 on February 15. The race will be broadcast live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET, with radio coverage available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.