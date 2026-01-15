MX-5 Cup Champion Jeremy Fletcher Invited by Mazda to Drive in HSR IMSA Classic at Daytona

DAYTONA, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2026) – The perks of being a Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin Champion expand well past the prize money. The 2025 champion, Jeremy Fletcher, will experience this behind the wheel of the 1991 Mazda RX-7 GTO from the Mazda Heritage Collection in the HSR IMSA Classic at Daytona International Speedway.

Three months after securing the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship, Fletcher is back at Daytona to commence his fourth season in the popular spec series. However, the 19-year-old Floridian will be pulling double duty when it comes to driving, swapping his No. 22 McCumbee McAleer Racing MX-5 for the 1991 Mazda RX-7 GTO that dominated the 1991 IMSA GTO Championship. It will be quite the change of machinery as he trades out the 180hp, inline-4 convertible for a 600hp, 4-rotor, fire breathing monster.

The RX-7 GTO is unlike anything Fletcher has driven before, but he’s confident he’s up to the task.

“I’ve never driven anything historic,” Fletcher said. “I’ve driven a couple of GT cars now, but nothing like this. I’m not really worried about the driving aspect of it, but it’s definitely going to be a swap between the two since they’re pretty much back-to-back sessions. I’m just happy I get the opportunity to drive something with a whole bunch of history and that has a large fan base behind it.”

Fletcher’s drive continues a Mazda Motorsports tradition of inviting MX-5 Cup champions to sample cars from the Mazda Heritage Collection. Former champions Jared Thomas and Gresham Wagner have each had their time behind the wheel of the RX-7 GTO.

“I think it’s great that Mazda has started this kind of tradition, allowing the champions to get into these cars,” Fletcher explained. “It’s nice to get the chance to drive something that was so important in Mazda’s racing history and to come to an event like this to represent the brand. You provide results for Mazda, and they’ll do as much they can to help you.”

The RX-7 GTO isn’t the only car from the Mazda Heritage Collection making an appearance at the HSR IMSA Classic; longtime Mazda Development driver Tom Long will drive the 1989 Mazda 767B.

The HSR IMSA Classic will practice and qualify on Thursday January 22 and Friday January 23, and race Saturday morning, January 24, prior to the start of the legendary Rolex 24 at Daytona.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

