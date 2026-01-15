Rising talent: Fernando Luque Jr. joins AAG Racing

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Jan. 15, 2026) — AAG Racing announced today that Arlington, Va., native and four-time karting champion in Mexico, Fernando Luque Jr., will pilot the team’s No. 25 entry for Rounds 1 and 2 of the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), Jan. 21–23 during the famous Rolex 24 event.

The 17-year-old driver joins the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup following an outstanding 2025 season which saw the Mexico City, Mexico driver finish the 2025 North America-Central America (NACAM) Formula 4 season as the vice-champion. Notably, Luque captured the F4 support race victory at the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Luque is now in his second year of car racing and prepares for his sports car debut at The World Center of Racing next week.

Talent development is at the forefront of AAG Racing’s mission and planned growth into professional sports car racing. Luque brings world-class talent to the team with his impressive racing pedigree which started with karting when he was 10-years-old. In addition to his four karting championships in Mexico, his eight-year karting career includes six karting world championships in Europe as a representative of Mexico and multiple U.S. karting National race wins.

As a team, AAG Racing returns to Daytona looking to replicate last year’s success where the team earned a second-place podium finish following the MX-5 Cup’s closest finish of the regular season during Race 2 with a 0.038 margin of victory. For Luque, it is a chance to make his name known in the sports car world and compete at one of the world’s most famous venues. This is the next step for the talented young racer who is currently in the 11th grade.

AAG Racing kicks off the 2026 season Jan. 21–23 at the World Center of Racing. See Luque and the No. 25 AAG Racing Mazda MX-5 on track at Daytona during the historic Rolex 24 week. The season opener will broadcast live on the IMSA YouTube channel, RACER YouTube channel, and IMSA.TV.

To stay connected with AAG and Luque, follow @aag.racing and @ferluque25 on Instagram, and AAG Racing on Facebook.

Fernando Luque quotes:

Talk about racing at Daytona with AAG?

“It’s really exciting to start a new journey with AAG Racing, which starts at Daytona. I’m super excited about the opportunity as it is a huge step forward in my career. I’ll give it my all and I’m confident we’ll have a good season together.”

What do you look forward to most?



“I look forward to the insanely close racing, working together with the team and maximizing every second of the opportunity.”

How has it been working with the team so far?



“It’s been a great experience working with the team so far, they are very welcoming. I’m very impressed by their professionalism and support. I’m pleased to be with AAG and I’m sure we will be able to achieve great things together.”

What does your preparation look like, are there any takeaways from your previous experience that carryover to the MX-5 Cup?

“The preparation is extensive, including physical, mental, and sim work. I had some time to prepare over the winter and I aimed to make the most of it. I believe my background in karting will help me manage the close racing in the series and my experience in different kinds of race cars will help me adapt quickly to the new demands of MX-5 Cup. Nonetheless, I’m focused on learning as much as I can, as MX-5 Cup is a different challenge to what I’m used to but I’m confident I will be able to adapt quickly.”

Team quote:

“Fernando is a phenomenal young talent, and I’m excited to see how he’ll perform in his MX-5 Cup and IMSA debut at Daytona International Speedway. Fernando is a fantastic student, and he has adapted to the MX-5 Cup car package very quickly. He will definitely have some speed to show to his competitors,” said Sam Paley, team manager of AAG Racing.

About AAG Racing

Based in Southwest Florida, AAG Racing is the sister company to Autotechnik Racing and has been involved in Mazda racing since the early 2000s. With championships in multiple series, AAG Racing has developed a legacy of speed, precision and determination on and off the track. From grassroots beginnings, the team has continuously evolved, driven by a passion for motorsports and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The team’s mission is to push the boundaries of performance, innovation and teamwork, fostering a culture where every member contributes to its success. AAG Racing is committed to precision engineering, strategic racing and talent development to remain competitive at every turn. The team also provides young drivers with a clear ladder from karting through club racing to professional sports car racing. AAG Racing’s entry into the MX-5 Cup Series marks the next step in its planned growth.