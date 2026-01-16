Public celebration of life held for Greg Biffle, family and friends

Family, friends and members of the NASCAR community gathered at Bojangles’ Coliseum on Friday in Charlotte to reflect on the legacy left behind by Greg Biffle. He was killed in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport on Dec. 18.

His wife, Christina, children Emma and Ryder, and friends Craig Wadsworth, Jack Dutton and Dennis Dutton also lost their lives in the accident.

Throughout the service, speakers emphasized Biffle’s defining traits — competitiveness, generosity and an eagerness to help others. These are qualities that resonated both during his racing career and in his life away from the track.

Close friend Garrett Mitchell, also known as ‘Cleetus McFarland’, spoke about the meaning behind the phrase he has made popular, “‘Be Like Biff.”’

“‘Be Like Biff’ isn’t just words,” Mitchell said. “It’s about taking chances, showing up for people, chasing goals you’ve been putting off and helping others whenever you can.”

Biffle’s career in NASCAR included 19 Cup Series wins but his later years were defined by his humanitarian efforts, particularly after Hurricane Helene in 2024.

Former teammate and NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton addressed the balance Biffle maintained between fierce competitiveness and compassion.

“Greg had a rare combination,” NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton said. “He was relentless in a race car, but when he stepped out of it, he made people feel welcome. He earned respect because he lived that balance.”

Fans echoed that sentiment. Many recalled Biffle’s willingness to sign autographs, talk with supporters and treat strangers like friends. They may seem like small moments but they left lasting impressions.

As the ceremony concluded, the prevailing theme remained clear. While the loss is profound, the example Biffle set continues to inspire.