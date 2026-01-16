Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
KANSAS CITY, KS - OCTOBER 03: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 3M Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Price Chopper 400 on October 3, 2010 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop

Public celebration of life held for Greg Biffle, family and friends

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Family, friends and members of the NASCAR community gathered at Bojangles’ Coliseum on Friday in Charlotte to reflect on the legacy left behind by Greg Biffle. He was killed in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport on Dec. 18.

His wife, Christina, children Emma and Ryder, and friends Craig Wadsworth, Jack Dutton and Dennis Dutton also lost their lives in the accident.

Throughout the service, speakers emphasized Biffle’s defining traits — competitiveness, generosity and an eagerness to help others. These are qualities that resonated both during his racing career and in his life away from the track.

Close friend Garrett Mitchell, also known as ‘Cleetus McFarland’, spoke about the meaning behind the phrase he has made popular, “‘Be Like Biff.”’

“‘Be Like Biff’ isn’t just words,” Mitchell said. “It’s about taking chances, showing up for people, chasing goals you’ve been putting off and helping others whenever you can.”

Biffle’s career in NASCAR included 19 Cup Series wins but his later years were defined by his humanitarian efforts, particularly after Hurricane Helene in 2024.

Former teammate and NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton addressed the balance Biffle maintained between fierce competitiveness and compassion.

“Greg had a rare combination,” NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton said. “He was relentless in a race car, but when he stepped out of it, he made people feel welcome. He earned respect because he lived that balance.”

Fans echoed that sentiment. Many recalled Biffle’s willingness to sign autographs, talk with supporters and treat strangers like friends. They may seem like small moments but they left lasting impressions.

As the ceremony concluded, the prevailing theme remained clear. While the loss is profound, the example Biffle set continues to inspire.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Trusted Legal Support for Traffic Collision Victims

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
North Wilkesboro Pre-Season Testing
02:25
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

MIDDLE GEORGIA SPORTS PARK SET TO JOIN NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

Official Release -
NHRA officials are excited to announce that Middle Georgia Sports Park has joined the NHRA Member Track Network in NHRA’s Southeast Division (Division 2).
Read more

Cole Custer Returns to SS-Greenlight Racing for 5 Race Schedule in 2026

Official Release -
SS-GreenLight Racing is excited to announce that Former Series Champion Cole Custer will return to the organization in 5 events for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.
Read more

CONNOR MOSACK RETURNS TO SPIRE MOTORSPORTS IN 2026 FOR SELECT NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK RACES

Official Release -
Connor Mosack will return to Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in 2026
Read more

General Tire Extends Partnership with the ARCA Menards Series for the 2026 Season

Official Release -
General Tire announced today that it will extend its long-standing partnership with the ARCA Menards Series for the 2026 season
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category