Phil Blurton Wins 2026 Parker 400 Limited Race

Can-Am factory driver Phil Blurton took top honors in Friday’s Parker 400 Limited Race, the first of five rounds in the 2026 American Off-Road Racing Championship season. After qualifying second among the UTV Pro entries on Thursday morning, Blurton found his way past top qualifier Ronnie Anderson to take the class and overall victory after three laps on the challenging Parker course.

“It really went perfect all day long,” said Blurton, whose finishing time of 5:49:38 was the only sub-six hour time in the field. “You couldn’t ask for a better race. We got around Ronnie maybe 50 miles into the race. It was fun. The guys were like ‘hey you have a huge gap’ and I was having so much fun that I was like ‘I’m not backing down, I just want to keep going with it!’

“This new Maverick R has been awesome. This is my first time racing it out here, it’s almost like this car was built for this track out here. We’ve been racing in Mexico a lot and it’s a little more tight and technical down there, so the pace up here was just fast all day long.”

Blurton, Anderson, Chaden Zane Minder, and Dustin Jones would be the first four over the line in UTV Pro at the end of the first lap. Minder would fall out around the halfway point of the race, allowing Jones to slide up into the final podium spot. Randy Adams and Michael Mack would complete the top five.

Other unofficial three-lap class winners included Jerod Birzer in UTV Pro Turbo, Justin Von Metal in UTV Pro Stock, and Wyatt Cotter in UTV Pro NA. Two-lap class winners included Colton Brenthel in Open Sportsman and Chad Hall in Stock Production Truck Mini/Mid.

Unofficial results from the 2026 Parker 400 Limited Race are as follows:

UTV Pro

T44 Phil Blurton, 5:49:38.358 T52 Ronnie Anderson, 6:05:38.760 T978 Dustin Jones, 6:07:44.241 T32 Randy Adams, 6:25:44.627 T821 Michael Mack, 6:26:57.357

Saturday’s Parker 400 race action will kick off with the Motorcycle Race at 7:30AM, while the Unlimited Race will take the green flag at 12:30PM. Live timing, tracking, and unofficial results can be found all weekend at TheParker400.com.

About the American Off-Road Racing Championship:

The American Off-Road Racing Championship (AORC) is the premier desert off-road racing league in North America, created through the unification of Best in the Desert (BITD) and Unlimited Off-Road Racing (UNLTD). Best in the Desert, founded in 1984 by legendary racer Casey Folks, is the longest-running and most respected off-road racing series in the U.S., with a legacy that includes iconic events like Vegas to Reno, the Silver State 300, the Parker 425, and the Laughlin Desert Classic. Unlimited Off-Road Racing, established by the Martelli Brothers in 2023, produces world-class events such as The Mint 400, The California 300, and The Parker 400. UNLTD is recognized for its focus on innovation, storytelling, and large-scale racer participation, with events known for high car counts, challenging courses, pre-running, and family-friendly fan experiences near major markets.

Together under the AORC banner, BITD and UNLTD preserve the heritage of desert racing while building its future—offering racers, sponsors, and fans a unified championship built on clarity, consistency, and world-class competition.