Cadillac Racing Completes Three Day Test at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 18, 2026) – Cadillac Racing completed a three-day test at the ROAR Before the 24 and are now focused on this weekend’s 64th Rolex 24 At Daytona in a twice-around-the-clock race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course.

Filipe Albuquerque, driver of the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX along with Ricky Taylor and Will Stevens, recorded the fourth-fastest lap overall in session four with a time of 1:36.731 (132.491 mph).

The No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX had the eighth-fastest lap overall when Louis Deletraz had a lap of 1:36.901 (132.258 mph) in session one. His teammates are Jordan Taylor and Colton Herta.

Jack Aitken had the 10th-fastest overall lap in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R. in session four with a time of 1:36.986 (132.143 mph). The other drivers are Earl Bamber, Frederik Vesti and Connor Zilisch.

Cadillac Racing won the Rolex 24 at Daytona four consecutive years (2017-2020) since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017, and was first and second in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It has had at least one prototype entry on the podium in eight of its nice races at Daytona.

They are hoping to carry the momentum from the end of the 2025 season when Aitken, Bamber and Vesti scored their second straight Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The trio also won the Battle On The Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September.

Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube (outside the U.S.) channel will stream qualifications at 2:05 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 22. Coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona starts at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 24, on NBC, with continuing coverage on Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube channel (outside the U.S.) until NBC will pick up the broadcast at noon Sunday, Jan. 25, for the finish. Peacock (U.S.) and IMSA’s YouTube channel will stream the entirety of the race along with the IMSA Radio broadcast at IMSA.com, Sirius 211/XM 207, locally at 93.5 FM/1150 AM and 107.9 FM at the track.

Filipe Albuquerque – No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX: “The Roar went really well. We went through the checklist and got an understanding of the car during the day and the night. I think that is really important in understanding the tire degradation of the new Michelin compounds. Again, we will be analyzing everything for this weekend. So far, so good and it makes a big difference being in our second year of driving the Cadillac V-Series.R.”

Will Stevens – No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX: “I think generally it has been a positive week for us at the Roar. We got to check off a majority of what we wanted to tick off before the Rolex this weekend. Which is important so that we can narrow down what we want to have for this weekend’s race week because you want all the big changes to the car finalized. I think all of us have a positive feeling in the car and feel pretty comfortable, so it’s a good start to the week.”

Ricky Taylor – No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX: “We had a great Roar. We feel good going into the Rolex, especially after last year with all of the unknowns, so it’s nice to have a good understanding. The weather conditions are going to be a bit warmer than usual, so glad we got to see a bit of that at the Roar. The race will be here before we know, so glad we got a good head start.”

Jack Aitken – No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing: “I think ROAR week has been good for us. It’s just been a case of running through our checklist with some new parts on the car. It’s all performing as we hoped. Nothing reliability-wise gone awry which is always good to see as well. I think everyone on the drivers side is getting vetted in pretty well. That’s all you can ask for, the track is changing a lot – it will be very different come the race as well, so we are trying not to take too much from these sessions. But I’ve very confident we’ll be in a good window.”

Earl Bamber – No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing: “I think we came down here with a lot of preparation from the summertime. And then we had a good test in COTA and just being ready for the race as a team. And as Cadillac Racing we’ve come really prepared. And we’ll see where we flush out next week. But it’s been good.”

Frederik Vesti – No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing: “So obviously the ROAR is the best possible opportunity to refine and perfect the car and the way we work as a team, we just working on pit stops, car set up how we do a race and how we set up the car before the race. It’s a really important test and all the teams are here. The track is building up grip as well so it’s changing all the time. It’s sort of moving target. We are coming back and forth on changes and learning as both teams and drivers. It’s going well. The car feels pretty solid. There is still progress to be made to be where we want to be come race day, but that’s why we are here and it feels good.”

Connor Zilisch – No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing: “It’s been really good honestly. I feel like I’ve gotten better and better as the runs have gone on. And learning from my teammates has been a big help. They’ve given me good data and advice to be able to go out and learn things and get better. Hopefully as practice continues we’ll get better and grow and prepare for the race. As of now I feel comfortable with the car and in traffic and the set up. Just have to keep plugging way and get ready for race day.”

Louis Deletraz – No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX: “It was great testing with six sessions and every session we tried different things. The Cadillac V-Series.R feels great and I think we learned a lot. I feel good going into the race event. It was nice to work with all the new people we have. Now we get ready to race.”

Colton Herta – No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX: “It’s great to be back here in IMSA with Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing. Another successful few days in the Cadillac V-Series.R. Very productive and everyone is working well. The car seemed to be fast and consistent, so we are very excited going into the Rolex.”

Jordan Taylor – No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R sponsored by DEX: “I think we have had a good Roar here over the last three days with no major issues and getting a lot of laps in. All three drivers are comfortable in the car. We made some good changes that we wanted to make after our test here in November and sim testing. Everything seems positive. We worked through a lot of things in pit lane, pit stops, driver change practice – all the little things that can add up over a 24-hour race. We can spend time between now and the Rolex weekend digging through data and seeing all the best options then hopefully hit the track on Thursday with the best overall setup and head into the weekend on the right foot.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.