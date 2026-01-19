Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Nascar Tire Test at Rockingham Speedway

By Logan Allen
1 Minute Read

In the back country of Richmond County, NC, Rockingham Speedway was ready to prove everyone wrong and show why racing deserved to come back home.

Following the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series showings during Easter weekend of 2025, an announcement was made that the series will return in 2026. Fans, drivers, crew members, and the community of Richmond County are in awe of the announcement.

On Friday, January 16th, Rockingham Speedway announced a tire test to be held at the speedway. This will be a two-day test held from January 27th to 28th. For those fans who want to attend, you can! Free attendance to those who wish to attend. It will be between 9 am and 4 pm on both the 27th and 28th.

Race Tickets for April 3rd and 4th will be available for purchase, along with the option of food trucks.

This opportunity allows for more than 50 NASCAR teams to attend.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 will be televised live on FS1 on Friday, April 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT, and the race will broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire will be televised live on the CW Saturday, April 4, beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The Arca Series will also be in action that weekend as well. Tickets are available at https://racetherock.com/tickets/.

https://racetherock.com/2026/01/north-carolina-education-lottery-blacks-tire-renew-entitlement-partnerships-for-rockingham-speedway-easter-weekend-classic/

Logan Allen
