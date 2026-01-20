RAFA Racing Team partners with Omniscope to unlock immune performance at Daytona

Immune intelligence enters endurance racing at the Daytona

Real-time biomarker insights support drivers and performance teams

Science-driven approach targets recovery, resilience, and race-week health

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (January 20, 2026) – RAFA Racing Team and Omniscope, a leading techbio company pioneering high-resolution immune intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to profile driver and pit crew immune dynamics.

As part of this collaboration, Omniscope will conduct deep immune profiling on RAFA Racing Team drivers competing at the Daytona International Speedway.

The project aims to capture how the extreme physiological and psychological demands of motorsport impact the immune system – a critical yet often overlooked driver of performance, recovery, and long-term health.

This study will integrate Omniscope’s immune system analysis with additional physiological data, including blood biomarkers, heart rate, G-force exposure, and recovery metrics.

By combining immune intelligence with real-time performance and stress data, the partnership seeks to build a multidimensional understanding of how elite motorsport stressors shape human biology.

RAFA Racing Team opened its 2026 season last weekend in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar challenge with Westin Workman taking a pair of victories and Rafael Martinez scoring two podiums aboard their Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 entries, while Kiko Porto and Varun Choksey joined forces aboard the team’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge entry, which opens its season with a four hour endurance race on January 23 as part of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Racing as a living laboratory for human performance

Endurance motorsport represents one of the most extreme stress environments in professional sport: sustained cognitive load, high G-forces, sleep deprivation, inflammation, and metabolic strain, all compressed into a single race weekend.

Through its proprietary immune profiling platform, Omniscope will track dynamic changes into immune repertoire, enabling detection of subtle shifts associated with fatigue, inflammation, immune suppression, and recovery capacity – signals that often precede performance decline or illness.

“Racing is a discipline where victory is determined by milliseconds and human and machine become one,” said Vijay Vaswani, Omniscope Co-founder & CEO (pictured above right).

“By mapping the immune system under these extreme conditions, Omniscope confers a competitive advantage at the cellular level — unlocking the ultimate data set for human performance and recovery.”

By comparing drivers to non-driving team members exposed to the same race environment, Omniscope and RAFA Racing Team aim to isolate the unique biological cost of driving at the limit and identify opportunities to more precisely optimize training, nutrition, sleep, and recovery strategies.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the performance of the car and spend so much time analyzing data to extract that last 10th of a second,” RAFA Racing Team founder, Rafael Martinez said.

“Now in partnership with Omniscope, we’ll be able to take that same philosophy to analyze data from the drivers – looking for ways we can continue to make improvements from race to race.”

Driving performance, recovery, and longevity — From the immune system up

Professor Holger Heyn, Omniscope Co-founder & Chief Scientific Officer (pictured above center), highlights: “We are treating Daytona as a living laboratory to map how the immune system responds to the absolute limits of human endurance.

“This partnership with RAFA Racing Team allows us to translate elite performance data into the personalized insights that power our osLifetime platform. As we open our early access waiting list, we are excited to offer this same clinical-grade immune intelligence to athletes and high-performers worldwide who want to optimize their own recovery and longevity.”

Insights generated from this project will inform how immune health correlates with sustained focus, reaction time, resilience, and recovery; all decisive factors in elite motorsport success.

Omniscope’s work with RAFA Racing Team builds on its clinical heritage, where its immune technologies have been validated in diagnostics, therapeutic development, and response prediction. The application of this scientific rigor to sports represents a growing frontier where elite athletes serve as powerful models for peak human health.

From the track to the public: Early access now open

Insights derived from elite performance environments like Daytona are foundational to Omniscope’s broader mission: democratizing access to immune intelligence.

Individuals interested in understanding their own immune system dynamics (whether for performance, recovery, or longevity) can now sign up for early access to Omniscope´s technologies

Early Access Sign-Up: https://www.omniscope.ai/lifetime

About Omniscope

Omniscope is a techbio company building the world’s most advanced immune intelligence platform. Originating from clinical immunology, Omniscope combines patented laboratory technologies, deep T- and B-cell receptor sequencing, and AI-driven models to generate high-resolution, dynamic insights into the immune system.

Omniscope’s mission is to empower clinicians, researchers, and athletes with predictive, personalized immune data — improving diagnostics, therapeutic development, performance, and healthspan.

Learn more: https://www.omniscope.ai/about-us

About RAFA Racing Team

RAFA Racing Team and the RAFA Racing Club is a global motorsport and lifestyle brand founded by Rafael Martinez on the principle of “Race As Family Always.”

The team manages professional racing programs across IMSA, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and GT4 series with the club providing a world-class community for automotive enthusiasts.

By integrating cutting-edge techbio and performance science, RAFA Racing Club offers its members and clients exclusive access to the future of human performance and elite driver development.