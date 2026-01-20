RISI COMPETIZIONE RETURNS TO IMSA GTD PRO CLASS FOR 2026 STARTING WITH ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

Will Compete in 5-Race IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 62:

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

Alessandro Pier Guidi (ITA)

Daytona Beach, Florida (January 20, 2026)…Risi Competizione is back! The popular Houston, Texas-based Ferrari team will compete in the 2026 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC), a five-race competition encompassing the marquee endurance races on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule.

The Risi team starts the season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., for the 64th Annual Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 24-25. They participated this past weekend at the Roar Before the 24 to get prepared for the twice-around-the-clock endurance classic this weekend.

Full endurance season drivers include Brazilian Daniel Serra and Italian Davide Rigon. Joining the duo for the Rolex 24 is 2025 FIA World Endurance Champion Alessandro Pier Guidi.

The last time the three drivers competed at Daytona with the Risi Competizione team, along with fourth driver and fellow Ferrari Competizioni GT factory driver, Brit James Calado, they won the GTD Pro class in 2024 securing a popular victory for the well-liked team.

The three drivers participated in the Roar testing, January 16-18, which offered six sessions for all four IMSA classes and all drives. Qualifying will take place this Thursday, January 22 between 2:10-3:25 p.m. GTD Pro qualifying is at 2:30 p.m. for 15 minutes. There are 60 entries for this year’s 64 annual Rolex 24 and 15 in the GTD Pro class, including two Ferrari 296 GT3 EVOs. Four additional Ferraris are competing on the 3.56-mile speedway road course in the GTD class.

The Risi Competizione team has competed at the 24 Hours of Daytona 18 times between 1999 and their last entry in 2024 brought a class victory in GTD Pro. Last year they sat out of competition and had a technical partnership with DragonSpeed on their Ferrari GTD Pro entry for the full IMSA season. The Risi Competizione history at the 24 Hours of Daytona is impressive, claiming two victories (in 2024 in GTD Pro and 1999 in SRPII class), five second place finishes and one third place to recap podiums. Four years they ran a two-car team at Daytona (2002, 2003, 2012, 2018).

Every year Team Principal Giuseppe Risi brought a Ferrari to Daytona except for two occasions, 2002 with a Lola B2K/40 and 2004 in a Maserati Trofeo Light. Classic Ferrari models who have gain 24 Hours of Daytona provenance under the Risi Competizione banner include the Ferrari 333SP, Ferrari 360GT and GTC, Ferrari 430, 430 GT, Ferrari 458 Italia, Italia GT, Ferrari 488 GTE, 488 GT3 Evo, Ferrari 296 GT3 and GT3 EVO.

Quotes:

Daniel Serra, driver, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“I’m very happy to be back with Risi and start this season in Daytona, which is one of my favorite races. I’m glad to be back with Davide and Ale. Last time in Daytona together we won so it’s a very nice memory. We did all the testing during the Roar. We have a lot of data to analyze and put everything together for the race weekend and I’m looking forward for the race.”

Davide Rigon, driver, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“It’s quite good here (at Daytona). We worked a lot during the Roar with the car and the data to find the best set up for the race and the season and we ended up pretty happy. Of course I’m not one hundred percent sure, but I’m happy about the car balance. Let’s see this week with the warmer temperature how it changes, but we’ll be prepared. Of course it’s been amazing to be back here with Giuseppe Risi and the team. We’re super motivated to do our best.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi driver, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

“I’m happy to be back here with Risi Competizione. The last time here was a great memory, and I hope to repeat what we did in 2024. For the Roar testing the car was smooth. We did our usual program and now we will wait for the race weekend.”

Rigon and Serra will also compete in the remaining four IMEC races: 12 Hours of Sebring, 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, 6 Hours of Road America and Petit Le Mans 10-hour enduro.

The Rolex 24 television broadcast will be aired on NBC and full streaming live flag-to-flag on Peacock starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 24. NBC coverage is on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and again Sunday, January 25 at 12:00 p.m. The international feed can be found on IMSA YouTube with live stream flag-to-flag. Thursday, January 22 will feature IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar qualifying on Peacock and YouTube streaming at 2:05 p.m. All times Eastern.

IMSA Radio will have live coverage throughout the weekend on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio. See imsa.com for more information.

Please follow Risi Competizione at www.risicompetizione.com and on social media at Instagram/RisiComp, Facebook/RisiCompetizione and Twitter @RisiComp.