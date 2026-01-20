Twin City Thunderbirds Host NASCAR Night

Twin City Thunderbirds looking to draw in the Nascar Audience

The Twin City Thunderbirds are located in the heart of Winston-Salem, NC. A location soon to be familiar with many NASCAR fans. The arena is located within the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds will be the starting location for the trailer parade for the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on January 30th, 2026. For those wishing to attend, it will be free, with the prominent area for fans being right outside Bowman Gray Stadium on Research Parkway and MLK Jr. Drive.

With the NASCAR Clash coming back to Bowman Gray Stadium, the Thunderbirds are right in the heart of all Clash fans. The Clash, back in 2025, gave us all a race to remember. Chase Elliott came home with the race victory, though that wasn’t the thing that fans remember the most.

There were two drivers who stepped onto that track for their NASCAR Cup Series debut, but had more races started and won at Bowman Gray than anyone else. Tim Brown and Burt Myers took the track and found a way to push their way into the Clash. Brown and Myers both have over 100 wins at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Modified Series. Both came short of the win, and neither finished the race, but something that Winston-Salem fans will remember for a long time.

Thunderbirds bring in NASCAR drivers in front of the Clash

The Twin City Thunderbirds are currently in the midst of a strong season series against the Blue Ridge Bobcats (Wytheville, VA). This weekend is a home-and-home matchup against the Bobcats. Friday night will be in Wytheville, VA, while Saturday night will be NASCAR night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena.

Currently, there are two committed NASCAR Cup series drivers and two weekly drivers from the Modified Series that runs at Bowman Gray Stadium. Those drivers are Ty Dillon, Cole Custer, “the real deal” Riley Neal, and Mike Speeney. There will be more to announce as this week continues.

Halfway through the Thunderbirds season, they are looking to turn around their troubles and find a way to reach back to a .500 winning percentage. NASCAR night is looking to boost their season attendance and bring the atmosphere needed to push them into a playoff spot. Currently tied with the last playoff spot in the Continental Division with 36 points.

Tickets are starting to dissipate quickly. The Fairground arena holds a maximum capacity of just over 3,000. The season average currently sits at 2,402. Doors will be opening at 4 pm for a 6:05 puck drop. This will allow time for fans of not just hockey, but also NASCAR, to get their signatures and pictures with their favorite drivers.

The NASCAR Clash will be on Sunday, February 1st, 2026. Saturday, January 31st, will be the qualifying and practice runs for the Clash. Saturday will also be the day of the weekly track racing for the Modified and Sportsman Divisions. Friday, January 30th, will be driver introductions and autograph sessions. There will be sessions for both the Cup Series and the Weekly racing series.