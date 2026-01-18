Shane Logan Wins 2026 Parker 400 Motorcycle Race

Shane Logan claimed top honors against a deep field of Open Pro Motorcycle racers in Saturday morning’s Parker 400 Motorcycle Race, the first of five rounds in the 2026 American Off-Road Racing Championship season. Despite starting last in class and facing a mid-race tire change, Logan and teammate Daemon Woolslayer posted a finishing time of 4:27:36.909 over four laps on this year’s Parker course, earning the overall victory by just over 15 minutes.

The #N1 entry set a blistering pace all race long, with even his slowest lap—a 1:09:23 on the final lap—coming in faster than almost all other riders’ fastest laps. Logan put an advantage of just over a minute on runner-up Ciaran Naran at the end of the first lap before both riders picked up the pace and set their fastest times of the day on the second. But despite Logan’s tire change, Naran gave up nearly nine minutes to Logan in the first sector on the third lap, making up more than half of the margin of victory at race’s end.

“It took us about maybe a minute and a half to do the tire change and fuel up,” Logan said from the podium. “We did it on lap three. Our plan was to not change a tire, but we smoked the tire and it needed to be changed. Thankfully we put up a good lead today so we were able to do that.”

Five riders managed to complete the four laps in under five hours, including fellow Open Pro riders Caiden Fenstermaker and Frank Pickrell III and Open Expert class winner Caleb Tate. Fellow Open Pro riders Jarett Megla and Kadin Guard would also manage to complete four laps on course in an exciting start to the season.

Other class winners ranged from Rick Mianecki in Over 50 Expert, who cracked the overall top 10 with a three-lap time of 4:04:16, to Ryan Edwards, who topped the Hooligan Sportsman racers with a two-lap time of 4:06:50.

Parker 400 Motorcycle Race results were as follows:

Open Pro Motorcycle

N1 Shane Logan, 4 laps, 4:27:36.909 N2 Ciaran Naran, 4 laps, 4:43:02.759 N13 Caiden Fenstermaker, 4 laps, 4:47:33.215 N72 Frank Pickrell III, 4 laps, 4:51:48.878 N22 Jarett Megla, 4 laps, 5:03:37.787

Open Expert Motorcycle

312 Caleb Tate, 4 laps, 4:54:23.970 311 Paul Vitale, 3 laps, 4:05:17.816 349 Isaiah Clark, 3 laps, 4:17:04.118

Live timing, tracking, and results can be found all weekend at TheParker400.com.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for the American Off-Road Racing Championship are live on americanoffroadracingchampionship.com.

About the American Off-Road Racing Championship:

The American Off-Road Racing Championship (AORC) is the premier desert off-road racing league in North America, created through the unification of Best in the Desert (BITD) and Unlimited Off-Road Racing (UNLTD). Best in the Desert, founded in 1984 by legendary racer Casey Folks, is the longest-running and most respected off-road racing series in the U.S., with a legacy that includes iconic events like Vegas to Reno, the Silver State 300, the Parker 425, and the Laughlin Desert Classic. Unlimited Off-Road Racing, established by the Martelli Brothers in 2023, produces world-class events such as The Mint 400, The California 300, and The Parker 400. UNLTD is recognized for its focus on innovation, storytelling, and large-scale racer participation, with events known for high car counts, challenging courses, pre-running, and family-friendly fan experiences near major markets.

Together under the AORC banner, BITD and UNLTD preserve the heritage of desert racing while building its future—offering racers, sponsors, and fans a unified championship built on clarity, consistency, and world-class competition.