Xfinity and 23XI Racing Announce Partnership Expansion

Xfinity to Debut First-Ever Branded Car in the Daytona 500 and Serve as the Majority Primary Partner with Bubba Wallace for the 2026 Season

Philadelphia, Pa. (January 20, 2026) – Xfinity and 23XI Racing today announced an expansion of their partnership, reinforcing Xfinity’s long-term commitment to the team, the sport, and NASCAR fans. The renewed agreement marks the next chapter in a relationship built on innovation, performance, and creating unforgettable fan experiences.

As part of the expanded partnership, Xfinity will debut its first-ever branded car in the season-opening Daytona 500, serving as the primary paint scheme on Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE for NASCAR’s most iconic race. Xfinity will also serve as Wallace’s majority primary partner for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, with multiple races featuring the Xfinity-branded No. 23 car, delivering season-long visibility and deeper integration with the team. Xfinity will continue as a primary partner with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team for select races this season.

The extension builds on Xfinity’s continued investment in 23XI Racing, including the previously announced Xfinity Speed Center, which provides the organization with advanced technology and performance resources. Together, these initiatives underscore Xfinity’s commitment to helping 23XI compete at the highest level while bringing fans closer to the action on and off the track.

“From day one, our partnership with 23XI Racing has been about imagining what’s possible in the sport and creating experiences that connects fans to the moments that mean the most to them,” said Jessica Muir, Senior Director of Brand Partnerships & Amplification, Comcast. “This extension reflects our long-term belief in this team, in Bubba and Tyler, and in our fans. We’ll be celebrating a historic milestone with our first-ever branded car in the Daytona 500 and showing fans what’s possible when imagination meets momentum as we continue to invest in the future of NASCAR.”

“Xfinity has been an incredible partner in helping 23XI Racing grow both on and off the track,” said Steve Lauletta, President at 23XI Racing. “Their continued support gives us the resources to jointly create unforgettable experiences for our fans while also competing at the highest level. With Xfinity, we’re not just building an elite team, we’re building a partnership that puts fans first and helps the sport grow for everyone who loves racing.”

For Bubba Wallace, the expanded partnership represents an exciting new phase of the relationship with Xfinity and an opportunity to further connect with fans throughout the season.

“Having Xfinity on the car for the Daytona 500 and doing more with our team for the 2026 season is an incredible honor,” Wallace said. “What really excites me is how this partnership gives fans a front-row seat to everything we do. They’re right there for every mile of the season, celebrating the milestones, and feeling like part of the team. Xfinity’s support gives us the resources to compete at the sport’s biggest stages while keeping fans at the heart of every race.”

The partnership extension further strengthens Xfinity’s presence in NASCAR and reinforces its commitment to a long-term partnership that combines innovation, competition, and fan-driven storytelling.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.