Beard Motorsports Begins Ninth NASCAR Season With 2026 Daytona 500 Bid

Driver Anthony Alfredo Returns With Backing From DUDE Wipes

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (Jan. 20, 2026) – Beard Motorsports announced today that it will attempt to qualify for the Feb. 15 Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway to kick off the team’s ninth season competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. For the third consecutive year, Anthony Alfredo will be behind the wheel of the No. 62 Beard Chevrolet, this time with primary sponsorship from DUDE Wipes.

Owned and operated by the Beard family and operating out of Mooresville, North Carolina, Beard Motorsports goes into 2026 under the leadership and guidance of Linda Beard, her daughter Amie Beard-Deja, son Mark Beard Jr., and crew chief Darren Shaw. Since making its debut in the Great American Race in 2017 with then driver Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports has fielded a car in six of the last nine Daytona 500s.

“There is nothing like being in Daytona Beach in February for the Daytona 500,” said Beard-Deja, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “Our family and everyone at Beard Motorsports take pride in our NASCAR program and being part of this community. And when we go to the track, whether it’s Daytona, Talladega or another track, we go with the intention of performing well and contending for wins.

“The work Anthony (Alfredo) puts into his craft and his skill in the superspeedway races align with the goals we have for our racing program,” Beard-Deja added. “He and Darren (Shaw) have developed a great working relationship, so our expectations for Daytona are very high.”

For his part, Alfredo will be attempting to qualify for his third Daytona 500 start. It would mark the 44th Cup Series start for Alfredo, whose best work has taken place at the superspeedway races. The 26-year old has a pair of top-10 finishes at Daytona’s sister track – Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in the 2026 Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports and DUDE Wipes,” Alfredo said. “Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series is always a thrill, but that feeling is amplified when it comes to the Daytona 500. It’s an iconic race and a win in that race places a driver in elite company. I’m thankful for the opportunity the Beard family gives me and a win in the Great American Race would be an amazing way to thank them.”

For DUDE Wipes, it will be the third time the brand has partnered with Beard Motorsports and Alfredo. DUDE Wipes has partnered with the Ridgefield, Connecticut, native since he began racing in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series in 2020.

“We are thrilled to be part of the upcoming Daytona 500 with Beard Motorsports and Anthony,” said Ryan Meegan, co-founder of DUDE Wipes. “The work Anthony puts into racing and to representing our brand is unmatched. We consider him part of the family. He’s a big fan of our products, probably even more so since becoming a dad late last year. Being a part of the Daytona 500 starting field with Anthony is a great way to start 2026.”

As it has since 2017, the Beard-owned No. 62 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet will be powered by ECR Engines for its Daytona 500 effort. For nine years, Beard has relied on the power units built by ECR Engines – equipment that in recent seasons has helped to power drivers like Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon to victory at superspeedway races.

About DUDE Wipes. DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago. The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper. The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.