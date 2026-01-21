Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Jack Roush Honored with NASCAR’s Prestigious Bill France Award of Excellence

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Roush becomes the first individual honored twice in the award’s 70-year history

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 21, 2026) — NASCAR presented team owner and motorsports innovator Jack Roush with the Bill France Award of Excellence, recognizing his decades-long impact on the sport and his ongoing commitment to competition, innovation, and leadership at the highest level of stock car racing.

The Bill France Award of Excellence is NASCAR’s most prestigious honor, reserved for individuals who have made significant, lasting positive contributions to the sport. Though the award was first given in 1953, it is not given annually, underscoring its prestige. With this recognition, Roush becomes the first individual to receive the Bill France Award of Excellence twice, adding to his previous honor in 2001.

“For decades, Jack Roush has helped move NASCAR forward while staying true to what makes the sport special,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France. “He has built championship-caliber teams and developed generations of drivers and leaders. Jack’s legacy extends far beyond victories, leaving a mark throughout the sport and reflecting the enduring impact this award was created to honor.”

Roush, inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019, founded Roush Racing, now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, in 1988 and quickly established it as one of the sport’s most influential organizations. His teams have earned multiple NASCAR national series championships and amassed 331 combined victories across NASCAR’s three national series. Known as “The Cat in the Hat,” Roush gained a reputation for identifying and cultivating driving talent, including Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards, Jeff Burton, and Greg Biffle. With a background in mathematics and engineering, his meticulous approach to competition and innovation has helped define the modern era of NASCAR. The honor also comes during the 50th anniversary of Roush Industries, marking five decades of technical excellence and leadership in motorsports and beyond.

Official Release
Official Release
