RFK Racing to Honor Greg Biffle Throughout 2026 Season

NASCAR and Kaulig Racing Join Tributes, Highlighted by Return of Biffle’s Iconic Stylized Numerals at Daytona

CONCORD, NC (January 22, 2026) – When RFK Racing’s cars roll onto the grid to open the 2026 season, they will do so honoring the legacy of Greg Biffle. Paying respect to a driver who helped build the organization, the team will begin a season-long tribute at the Cook Out Clash Feb. 1, followed by a special visual presentation during Daytona 500 activities Feb 11-15.

The remembrance begins at Bowman Gray Stadium as all RFK Racing cars will carry a circular memorial decal above the B-post during the Cook Out Clash. The artwork pays homage with the words, “The Biff 16, In Loving Memory of Greg Biffle.” As an enduring memorial, this artwork will adorn the RFK Racing cars in every race on the 2026 schedule.

During Daytona 500 activities, RFK Racing will shine a light on Biffle’s unique numeric styling. All RFK Racing Ford Mustangs will each have numerals reminiscent of the iconic font used on Biffle’s cars during his illustrious career.

“Greg Biffle was more than a championship driver, he was family,” said RFK Racing Co-owner Brad Keselowski. “He helped shape who we are as an organization, and his legacy is woven into this team’s history. Returning to the iconic numeric font that defined so much of his career, and adding the season long decal to each car, are meaningful ways for us to honor Greg and carry his spirit. We can’t bring him back, but we can honor him on the track the best way we know how, all season long.”

RFK Racing is honored to be joined by Kaulig Racing in paying tribute to Biffle, whose No. 16 became synonymous with his career. Kaulig Racing will carry the same distinctive numeric font on its No. 16 car at Daytona, with the numeral also incorporating Biffle’s autograph as part of the artwork.

“Greg Biffle made the No. 16 famous and was a true friend to Kaulig Racing and the whole racing community,” said Kaulig Racing Chief Executive Officer Chris Rice. “This is our way of honoring his incredible career and the person he was. When AJ Allmendinger drives this car at Daytona, we hope fans remember Greg, his family, and all the great memories he gave us.”

NASCAR will also recognize Biffle’s legacy at the season-opening Cook Out Clash. A large-scale, painted stencil of RFK Racing’s commemorative memorial decal will be painted on Bowman Gray Stadium’s infield grass. The display will serve as a unified symbol of remembrance, reflecting Biffle’s lasting impact on the sport.

Greg Biffle spent 19 seasons driving for Jack Roush, delivering his organization its first NASCAR championship in 2000 with a Craftsman Truck Series title. He followed that achievement with the Busch Series championship in 2002. Highlighted by 19 NASCAR Cup Series victories, Biffle earned a combined 56 wins across NASCAR’s top three national series. The vast majority of those wins came with Roush owned teams.

“Greg Biffle was one of the most special drivers I’ve ever had the privilege of working with,” said team founder Jack Roush. “He gave everything he had to this organization, and together we shared some of the proudest moments in our history. Honoring Greg this season is deeply personal for all of us, and it’s important that we remember the role he played in building this team and the standard he helped set.”

Further honoring Biffle’s career, a memorial has been established at RFK Racing’s Concord, NC museum. The display showcases many of the NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee’s trophies, along with other unique memorabilia, The exhibit includes the 3M Ford Fusion Biffle drove to victory lane at the Quicken Loans 400 in June 2013. That win marked the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford. It also proved to be Biffle’s 19th and final NASCAR Cup Series win.

Future tributes are being considered, and details will be announced at a later date.

