NEW ERA FOR THE BULLRING AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY OPENS JANUARY 24

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (January 21, 2026) – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway opens its Local Racing Series presented by Star Nursery this Saturday January 24 with a complete slate of NASCAR and INEX sanctioned racing action on the .375-mile oval. The Star Nursery Limited Late Models highlight the action with twin 30-lap features plus the new Terrible’s INEX Legends, NASCAR Modifieds, and much more.

Grandstand tickets are available for $15 for adults in advance at www.lvmsbullring.com while children 12 and under are free. Tickets are $20 at the gates on race day. Grandstands open at 12:30pm with main events at 2pm. General admission parking is $12 off of Hollywood Blvd, card only. The popular stockyard tickets and parking is available as well!

2026 marks the first year of the promotion team of Tim Huddleston and NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick at the helm of The Bullring. The Bullring joins a growing family of speedways and racing series in the western United States under the umbrella, including the SPEARS CARS Tour West, Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield Speedway, Famoso Raceway, and Roseville’s All American Speedway.

Two separate championship seasons will be offered in 2026 with the initial season running through June 20 with the annual Night of Fire. Following a summer break, racing resumes on Friday October 2 with the SPEARS CARS Tour West and ARCA Menards Series, West opening a planned 2026-27 fall, winter, and spring season.

Championships will be offered in the NASCAR Star Nursery Limited Late Models, NASCAR Modifieds, the newly combined NASCAR Street and Factory Stocks, NASCAR Mini Stocks, Terrible’s INEX Legends, and the youth of the sport in the INEX Bandoleros. Opening night includes the INEX classes competing in main events on Friday night as well. Optional Friday practice will be offered for all participating divisions.

Cody Brown won the Late Model championship on the strength of seven main event victories. Kyle Jacks took the coveted 2025 NASCAR Modifieds championship. Caitlyn Ford prevailed in the INEX Bandoleros and will take on the Terrible’s INEX Legends in 2026. Albuquerque’s Sean Salazar stood tall amongst a large group of Legends contenders for last year’s crown.

Travis Boyle won six times to take the 2025 Mini Stocks championship. Kyle Jacks and Michael Miller are the defending champions of the stock car classes heading into the new combined, race within a race, era in 2026.

Veteran officials Joey Mancari, Pat Petrie, and Kevin Terrell will lead the charge for the season.

For more information on the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, visit www.lvmsbullring.com

2026 LVMS Bullring Schedule (Subject to Change)

Jan. 24 – NASCAR Opening Day with 2pm start

Feb. 21 – Star Nursery Battle at The Bullring Featuring CARS Tour West with Fireworks Show!

Mar. 7 – NASCAR Night

Mar. 28 – South Point Showdown Featuring CARS Tour West

Apr. 11 – NASCAR Night

May 2 – NASCAR Night

Jun. 6 – NASCAR Night

Jun. 20 – NASCAR Night of Fire Championship Finale with Fireworks Show!

NOTE: 2026/27 Schedule kicks off Friday October 2

