NHRA STARS RING NYSE OPENING BELL LEADING INTO CHASING SPEED PREMIERE ON VICE TV

Champs Austin Prock and Doug Kalitta take part in New York City media tour to kick off the NHRA’s upcoming 75th season

NEW YORK (Jan. 21, 2026) – Heading into its 75th anniversary season, the celebratory kickoff to the milestone year gets underway with the highly-anticipated premiere of “Chasing Speed,” a six-part docuseries that premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on VICE TV.

Top Fuel world champion Doug Kalitta and Funny Car world champ Austin Prock helped celebrate the start of NHRA’s 75th season and the debut of “Chasing Speed” by ringing the Opening Bell on the New York Stock Exchange, opening a full day of media to celebrate the docuseries and the 75th season in the Mission Drag Racing Series in 2026.

Chasing Speed delivers a genuine, unfiltered look at the biggest stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, telling their stories and each of their dreams for greatness. In doing so, the six-part docuseries, which will air each week leading into the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 5-8 at legendary Gainesville Raceway, pulls the curtain back on the raw speed, pressure and ample personalities in the NHRA.

From 340-plus-mph record runs to championship battles fought one pass at a time, Chasing Speed follows the teams and drivers chasing glory across the 2025 NHRA season. You’ll see the intensity behind the scenes, the stakes on the starting line, and the culture that’s fueled 75 years of drag racing history.

The six hour-long episodes follow the entire 2025 season, including focusing on Austin Prock’s rise and second straight world championship, and Antron Brown’s run to repeat a Top Fuel title, the standout females who make NHRA the world’s most diverse motorsport, racing legend Tony Stewart’s second year in the Top Fuel class and the dramatic championship chases in every category.

On Wednesday in New York City, Kalitta and Prock were both honored for their 2025 NHRA world championships before ringing the Opening Bell. The standout duo, who have combined for four world championships since 2023, also promoted the premiere episode of the six-part docuseries on VICE, capped off by a special screening of the debut episode at New York City’s Tribeca Film Center.

Prock and Kalitta visited Times Square and the Empire State Building as part of the championship media tour, meeting with several outlets, including NYSE Live!

Kalitta closed out the day with an appearance on FOX Business to promote NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and NHRA’s long-standing partnership with FOX Sports, which will broadcast all 20 NHRA races in 2026, including the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

