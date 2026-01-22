Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Joins NASCAR as Official Partner and Official Partner of NASCAR-Owned Tracks

New partnership celebrates race-weekend traditions and brings added value to the heart of NASCAR fandom

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2026) – NASCAR today announced a new partnership with American Snuff Company LLC’s brand Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, as the brand becomes an Official Partner of NASCAR® and an Official Partner for all NASCAR-owned racetracks, including the naming rights for racetrack campgrounds—placing Grizzly Nicotine Pouches at the center of one of the most beloved and communal parts of the race-weekend experience.

From sunrise tailgates to late-night campfire conversations, campgrounds are where NASCAR fans gather, connect, and live the sport beyond the grandstands. Through this partnership, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will engage adult fans in these moments with custom activations and experiences designed for adult nicotine consumers to enhance the traditions that make race weekends unforgettable.

“NASCAR fans don’t just come to the track—they make it a weekend, a tradition, and a community,” said Craig Stimmel, NASCAR Chief Commercial Officer. “Grizzly Nicotine Pouches understands that connection, and this partnership allows us to create authentic touchpoints where fans are already spending time together. It’s another example of how our flexible, fan-first partnership model helps brands show up in ways that feel natural and meaningful.”

As an Official Partner, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will have a presence across NASCAR-owned track campgrounds, creating opportunities to interact with adult fans in relaxed, social settings that are core to NASCAR culture. The partnership reflects NASCAR’s commitment to working with brands that value authenticity and want to engage fans on their terms—where they celebrate, connect, and build lifelong memories.

“We are extremely excited to be coming on board to the NASCAR family as an official partner. NASCAR fans are among the most passionate in the world, and we’re proud to share in that passion. This partnership gives us an authentic presence at race weekends and the opportunity to be a meaningful part NASCAR’s rich culture,” said Austin DeLucia, Senior Manager, Partnerships, American Snuff Company.

To celebrate this announcement, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is hosting a special promotion to kick off the season for age 21+ nicotine pouch consumers. Starting Jan. 28, adult nicotine consumers age 21+ can visit grizzlynicotinepouches.com for more information on this promotion.

“It’s a privilege to be an official partner with NASCAR. Our introduction to the sport last season validated that NASCAR is an extension of who our adult consumers are, and the values which we share. We look forward to the 2026 season and creating memorable experiences for adult NASCAR fans across the country,” said John Merritt, Senior Manager Brand Marketing, American Snuff Company.

The addition of Grizzly Nicotine Pouches further highlights NASCAR’s ability to attract major brands by offering customized partnership platforms that go beyond traditional sponsorships. By creating opportunities across campgrounds, tracks, and fan experiences, NASCAR continues to deliver innovative ways for partners to engage one of the most loyal fan bases in sports.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches joins a growing lineup of brands that are tapping into NASCAR’s unique ability to connect commerce, culture, and community—on and off the track.

The 2026 NASCAR season gets underway next Sunday, Feb. 1 with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Then, The Great American Race, the DAYTONA 500, will air live on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is a brand of American Snuff Company, LLC (ASC), a subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches are a tobacco leaf-free nicotine product available to adult nicotine consumers nationwide (where permitted)