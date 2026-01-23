Miscellaneous
Ultimate Guide for Parents About Child Car Seat Laws in Nevada

By SM
3 Minute Read

All infant and toddler parents know how difficult it is to handle them. What is more difficult is travelling in a car with them, as we need to ensure that they are safe and secure. This is the reason why many states in the United States, such as Nevada, have specific rules about the various types of car seats to be used according to the age of the child.  

By choosing the right seat for your child, you are not only following Nevada’s child car seat laws but also ensuring that you are able to travel with your child without any worry. If you are a new parent or someone who is new to Nevada and loves driving around with your child, understanding the child car seat requirements is necessary. 

So, here are a few points that can help you understand Nevada’s child car seat laws and also help you choose the right car seat according to your child’s age and height. 

What Does Nevada’s Child Car Seat Law Say? 

According to Nevada law, children who are under the age of 6 and under 57 inches tall or weigh under 60 pounds must be secured in an approved child restraint system or a car seat at all times when travelling in a car. Failing to follow these rules can get you a fine that starts from $100 for a first-time offense. 

However, these rules are not applicable to public transport, such as taxis and school buses. If there is a medical necessity that prevents your child from sitting in a car seat, you can get a certificate from a doctor. 

What Car Seat Should My Child Use? 

According to the age and height of your child, here are a few types of car seats that you can use. 

1. Rear-facing car seat 

In Nevada, your child is required to be kept in a rear-facing car seat at least until the age of 2. This is because a rear-facing seat helps in supporting your child’s head, neck, and spine in case of any issues, like a crash. 

If possible, it is best to keep your child in a rear-facing car seat until they reach the limit mentioned on the seat label. In fact, there are many car seats that allow rear-facing for a longer time. 

2. Forward-facing car seat with harness 

Once your child has outgrown the rear-facing seat or is at least 2 years old, you can shift to a forward-facing seat with a 5-point harness. You can keep your child in a harnessed seat as long as they fit within the seat limits. 

3. Booster Seat 

Booster seats are basically car seats that help you adjust the car’s seat belt so that the belt is correctly adjusted around your child. These booster seats can be used for toddlers and preschoolers who no longer fit into forward-facing harness seats. 

Sometimes, even after the age of 6, the child might not be tall enough for the adult belt to fit correctly. So, you may need to use a booster seat in such cases until the child is able to fit into the adult belt properly. 

When Can a Child Use a Regular Seat in Nevada?

In Nevada, a child can usually shift to a regular car seat once they are no longer under the child restraint requirement. So if your child is 6 years old or older and is at least 57 inches tall, you will be able to shift your child to a normal seat. 

But ensure that you check that the seat belt fits them correctly before shifting them to a regular seat. 

Conclusion 

  • In Nevada, a child is required to be secured in a child restraint system until they are 6 years old and at least 57 inches tall. 
  • Children under 2 must ride in the back, if available, in a rear-facing seat. 
  • Children who no longer fit in rear-facing seats should be shifted to front-facing seats with a harness. 
  • Booster seats can be used once the child outgrows the harness until the seat belt fits them well. 
