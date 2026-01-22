NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: New Look, New Distance and New Name for 2026

The Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog gives fans more action and joins the NASCAR Championship Chase on Saturday, Sept. 12

MADISON, Ill. (Jan. 22, 2026) – The intensity and excitement for the Sept. 12 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race has been amplified with World Wide Technology Raceway added as the second race in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series Chase and with the addition of 25 miles for the event.

The new race length will be 225 miles, 180 laps and known as the Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog. The increased race distance and championship battles brings a new intensity with drivers battling to finish the season on the top of the leaderboard.

After a 15-year hiatus from WWT Raceway, the series came back in 2025 with the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, where the battle ended with Connor Zilisch victorious. The new format for 2026 will bring an even bigger challenge and battle for the top 12 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers as their championship schedule has been increased two races in The Chase.

Set for more action than ever before with increased laps and a championship flair, Nu Way Concrete Forms will return as title sponsor for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Chase race as part of a multiyear agreement. In addition to Nu Way’s entitlement role, the St. Louis award-winning barbeque company Blues Hog will return as presenting sponsor.

“With the success of the 2025 Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, it was important to continue partnering with local companies to show how critical it is to have the communities support for these events,” said WWT Raceway Vice President of Business Development Declan O’Neill. “We are excited to continue our partnership with both of these great companies for the next years.”

Nu Way continues to be a leader in the St. Louis region’s construction industry by providing premium supplies, equipment and expert services. The company played a key role in making the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ return after 15 years to WWT Raceway a tremendous success.

“Nu Way is extremely excited to return as the Title Sponsor for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race this September at WWT Raceway,” Nu Way Director of Sales Mike Townsend said. “Last year’s event was a tremendous success. Many of our customers are avid race fans, and we look forward to welcoming them back again this year for the Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog.”

Returning as presenting sponsor, Blues Hog barbeque company continues to earn national recognition for its award-winning sauces and seasonings. The 2025 midway showcased some of the company’s best offerings, treating guests to exceptional, flavor-packed barbeque.

“We’re excited to be returning to World Wide Technology Raceway. There’s nothing better than pairing great racing with great barbecue,” Blues Hog Owner Tim Scheer said. “We’ll be outside sampling our sauces, doing some pre-race tailgating, and bringing that championship-level flavor to the fans. We’re looking forward to a great weekend.”

The Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog will once again be complimented by the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, Sept. 13. The weekend full of NASCAR action will also feature national acts as part of the Confluence Music Festival.

To purchase tickets please visit TIXR. For more information, please visit wwtraceway.com, nuwayinc.com or blueshog.com.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About Nu Way

Nu Way. Everything for the Contractor. Since 1955, Nu Way Concrete Forms, Inc. has been family-owned and committed to supporting the success of builders throughout the Midwest. Now celebrating 71 years in business, Nu Way has grown to six locations and is recognized as the region’s premier provider of construction materials, equipment and form rentals, along with expert estimating and rebar fabrication services. Our legacy is built on quality, reliability, and the strong relationships we’ve formed with contractors over generations — and we’re proud to keep building the future, one project at a time.

About Blues Hog

Blues Hog is a nationally recognized producer of premium barbecue products, trusted by top chefs, champion pitmasters, and restaurateurs around the world. Known as “The Award-Winning Choice of Champions,” Blues Hog offers a diverse lineup of sauces, seasonings, marinades, fuels, and meats crafted to elevate any barbecue experience—from backyard cookouts to elite competitions. With a commitment to exceptional taste and quality, Blues Hog delivers next-level flavor for every occasion. For more information, visit www.blueshog.com.