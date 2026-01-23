Drive your vehicle on the famous Monster Mile with Laps for Charity events on May 2, Aug. 1 and Sept. 27

Multiple options available to drive on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval

DOVER, Del. (Jan. 23, 2026) – Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter will offer three opportunities in 2026 for Monster Mile fans to drive their personal vehicles on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval.

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2026 Laps for Charity events are scheduled for Saturday, May 2, Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 27. Each event allows participants to drive multiple circuits around the one-mile, high-banked concrete oval that has challenged America’s best drivers every year since 1969.

Multiple options are available on each date for Laps for Charity participants:

REGULAR SESSION: For $75 per vehicle, participants will take five laps around the track behind a Dover track vehicle.

VIP SESSION: For $125 per vehicle, participants can take eight laps around the track individually behind a Dover track vehicle.

PACE CAR PASSENGER: For $50 per person, sit shotgun in Dover’s Ford Mustang Mach-1 pace car as it turns five laps around the Monster Mile.

PHOTO AT THE MONSTER MONUMENT: For $25 per vehicle, take a photo to commemorate the day with your vehicle in front of the famous 46-foot-tall Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. Photos will be available to download on the SCC-Dover website following the event.

TRACK TREASURES TRAILER (Prices vary by item): Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing and advertising banners will be available for purchase near the Monster Monument.

Passenger vehicles only are permitted. Convertibles are allowed. Motorcycles, trikes, slingshots and all other all-terrain vehicles are not permitted. Appropriate rollover protection is encouraged for convertibles and open-top vehicles, and drivers and passengers are advised to wear eye protection when driving with tops down.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register their vehicles at https://www.speedwaycharities.org/dover/. Walk-up registrants will be accepted as space allows, though early registrants will receive priority access to the track. Directions, track access points, session times and additional event details will be shared with participants closer to each event date

Car clubs can also sign up for exclusive track access during the event.

SCC-Dover’s focus is raising funds for Delaware- and Mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations that assist children in need.

“These events allow us to combine the excitement of Dover Motor Speedway with our ongoing commitment to helping children in need,” said Gary Camp, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, and Dover Motor Speedway vice president for marketing and communications. “Every lap driven helps support local organizations that make a positive impact on the lives of children throughout our community.”

About Speedway Children’s Charities:

Speedway Children’s Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fueling hope and opportunity for children in need. Through strategic funding and partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, SCC supports programs that provide critical assistance for vulnerable children, access to essential medical care, and educational and enrichment opportunities. Since 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $77 million in grants nationwide, helping children build brighter, healthier and more successful futures. For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.