Champion Porsche Joins AO Racing as Newest Sponsor of Championship-Winning Rexy

By Official Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., (January 23, 2026) – AO Racing is proud to welcome Champion Porsche as the newest sponsor of its fan-favorite Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr, Rexy. The partnership brings together two names deeply rooted in Porsche motorsport success, and a natural fit following Rexy’s 2024 championship season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Pro class.

“Bringing Champion Porsche on board Rexy for the 2026 season is a full circle moment for me,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “I grew up in South Florida with Champion running their iconic Porsche 993 GT2’s & GT1 cars. I even crewed for the team as a teenager for a few races! For AO Racing to be partnering with one of the most iconic Porsche Dealerships seems like a match made in heaven.”

Champion Porsche’s motorsport arm, Champion Motorsport, carries one of the most respected résumés in professional sports car racing. With a history that includes multiple championships and an overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Champion name has long been synonymous with precision engineering, relentless preparation, and winning at the highest level. That same philosophy aligns with AO Racing’s championship-proven program.

Freshly adorned with Champion Porsche branding, applied personally by Rexy himself, the No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr will proudly carry its newest partner into competition in this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. The GT3 Rawr will take the green flag on, marking the first on-track appearance of the new partnership on one of sports car racing’s biggest stages.

Rexy’s 2024 GTD Pro title marked a milestone season for AO Racing, combining top-tier performance with a personality that has captured fans across the paddock and beyond. While Rexy may bring a bit of prehistoric presence to the grid, the results speak squarely in modern terms: consistency, execution, and a championship earned through determined grit.

Champion Motorsport’s expertise extends beyond the racetrack into the development of high-performance aftermarket components for Porsche road cars, applying lessons learned in professional competition to every product they produce. That blend of heritage and innovation mirrors AO Racing’s approach on track, where preparation and execution turn personality into performance.

About Champion Porsche:

Founded in 1988, Champion Porsche has long set the benchmark for excellence as America’s leading Porsche Center. Our continually evolving 22-acre campus in Pompano Beach, Florida stands as a true destination for all things Porsche, powered by a team of passionate enthusiasts dedicated to the brand. Motorsport is deeply woven into our DNA, shaped by a long-standing history with IMSA and a legacy defined by multiple wins and podium finishes during our Champion Racing era, culminating in our historic overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2005. Visit www.championporsche.com and follow us on social media @championporsche.

