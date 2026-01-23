The Pitside Webstream Returns! Magnus Racing Ready for Rolex 24 At Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., (January 23, 2026) — Magnus Racing is once again pulling back the curtain with the return of its pitside webcast for the 2026 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Running for the full 24 hours of competition, the stream gives viewers an unfiltered look at what really goes on during endurance racing: the decisions, the problem-solving, and the occasional chaos that comes with racing around the clock.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona brings 60 cars across multiple classes to the iconic Daytona International Speedway road course, and driving our No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 we’ve got John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim, and Madison Snow, three of whom have won the Rolex 24.

The webcast will continue in an un-hosted format, putting the focus squarely on the inner workings of the pit box of the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO. With live cameras and access to team radio communications, fans will hear the conversations between drivers John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly, Madison Snow, and Nicki Thiim, as well as engineers, strategists and beyond, offering a rare, real-time perspective on how a Daytona 24-hour effort comes together.

As always, fan interaction is part of the experience. The webcast will stream live on the team website, as well as YouTube, where viewers can follow along and jump into the chat throughout the race. Team members will periodically respond to questions and comments as time allows, straight from the pit box.

The Magnus Pitside Webcast will be available via the team’s website at http://magnusracing.com/watchlive, YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MagnusRacing44), with direct links shared across the team’s social channels (@MagnusRacing). The green flag for the Rolex 24 At Daytona flies Saturday, January 24 at 1:40 PM ET, with flag-to-flag race coverage on Peacock in the United States and on IMSA’s YouTube channel for international audiences.

But first, this year’s theme for our autograph session is The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. The film follows an eccentric oceanographer as he leads his crew on a globe-trotting mission to hunt down a mythical creature. It celebrates teamwork, stubborn optimism, questionable decisions, and sticking together when things get weird. Naturally, it felt appropriate as a theme for the Rolex 24. Get in line today at station 10 in the Hard Rock BET Fan Zone to join the fun!