IMSA

The Pitside Webstream Returns! Magnus Racing Ready for Rolex 24 At Daytona

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., (January 23, 2026) — Magnus Racing is once again pulling back the curtain with the return of its pitside webcast for the 2026 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Running for the full 24 hours of competition, the stream gives viewers an unfiltered look at what really goes on during endurance racing: the decisions, the problem-solving, and the occasional chaos that comes with racing around the clock.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona brings 60 cars across multiple classes to the iconic Daytona International Speedway road course, and driving our No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 we’ve got John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly, Nicki Thiim, and Madison Snow, three of whom have won the Rolex 24.

The webcast will continue in an un-hosted format, putting the focus squarely on the inner workings of the pit box of the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO. With live cameras and access to team radio communications, fans will hear the conversations between drivers John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly, Madison Snow, and Nicki Thiim, as well as engineers, strategists and beyond, offering a rare, real-time perspective on how a Daytona 24-hour effort comes together.

As always, fan interaction is part of the experience. The webcast will stream live on the team website, as well as YouTube, where viewers can follow along and jump into the chat throughout the race. Team members will periodically respond to questions and comments as time allows, straight from the pit box.

The Magnus Pitside Webcast will be available via the team’s website at http://magnusracing.com/watchlive, YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MagnusRacing44), with direct links shared across the team’s social channels (@MagnusRacing). The green flag for the Rolex 24 At Daytona flies Saturday, January 24 at 1:40 PM ET, with flag-to-flag race coverage on Peacock in the United States and on IMSA’s YouTube channel for international audiences.

But first, this year’s theme for our autograph session is The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. The film follows an eccentric oceanographer as he leads his crew on a globe-trotting mission to hunt down a mythical creature. It celebrates teamwork, stubborn optimism, questionable decisions, and sticking together when things get weird. Naturally, it felt appropriate as a theme for the Rolex 24. Get in line today at station 10 in the Hard Rock BET Fan Zone to join the fun! 

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Champion Porsche Joins AO Racing as Newest Sponsor of Championship-Winning Rexy

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
North Wilkesboro Pre-Season Testing
02:25
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

zone™ Premium Nicotine Pouches and RCR Continue Successful Partnership in 2026

Official Release -
zone™ premium nicotine pouches will continue its relationship with Richard Childress Racing as the anchor partner for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026.
Read more

Champion Porsche Joins AO Racing as Newest Sponsor of Championship-Winning Rexy

Official Release -
AO Racing is proud to welcome Champion Porsche as the newest sponsor of its fan-favorite Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr, Rexy.
Read more

2nd Annual HSR IMSA Classic Takes to The Track at the Rolex 24 At...

Official Release -
The 2nd Annual Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) IMSA Classic, which sets the stage for this weekend's Rolex 24 At Daytona, ran its first practice session Thursday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway
Read more

Noah Harmon Earns First Mazda MX-5 Cup Victory in Spectacular Daytona Fashion

Official Release -
Noah Harmon (No. 12 Hendricks Motorsports) won his first-ever Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup race by 0.039-second over Justin Adakonis.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category