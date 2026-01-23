TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces GR Yaris Sebastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition

Special-edition Model Commemorates Driver’s 9th WRC Title

TOKYO, Jan 23, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) today announced the creation of the Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition special edition of the GR Yaris and unveiled the model’s currently under-development prototype at the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), Round 1: Rallye Monte-Carlo.

A special-edition vehicle that commemorates driver Ogier’s ninth WRC title and tying of the all-time WRC record

Based on the GR Yaris’ “Aero performance package” and featuring exclusive equipment that includes the 4WD control “SEB.” mode, which was developed with Ogier, and the exterior color “Black Gravite(*1)”, which symbolizes TGR’s motorsports activities

Purchasing lottery application acceptance from spring 2026

The GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition is a special-edition model that commemorates TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) driver Sébastien Ogier’s 2025 WRC title. The battle for the 2025 WRC title went down to the wire, with the drivers’ championship hanging in the balance until the conclusion of Rally Saudi Arabia, which was the season’s final round. The win earned Ogier, who competed last year in 11 races and secured 10 podium finishes, including six victories, his ninth overall title, tying the all-time WRC record. Throughout the season, Ogier demonstrated the very qualities for which TGR strives: a stance for persistently taking on challenges to secure victory, a spirit for never giving up no matter what the situation, and the resolve to push beyond the limits. The special-edition model was developed to celebrate Ogier’s victory and a remarkable milestone etched into rally history, as well as to express gratitude to all the fans who support and cheer on TGR-WRT.

The GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition for the Japanese market is to be available in a total of 100 units through a purchasing lottery, with applications accepted from spring 2026 via the TGR official smartphone application “GR app”. The model is also to be released in certain European markets in a limited run of 100 units.

Main features

The GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition features exclusive equipment that incorporates Ogier’s preferences and individuality, based on the GR Yaris “Aero performance package” launched in 2025.

Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition special edition

Exclusive 4WD control mode developed with Ogier

An exclusive 4WD control mode was developed together with Ogier, in which a “SEB.” mode replaces the “TRACK” mode of the base vehicle. The “SEB.” mode is a 4WD control mode with 40:60 front/rear torque distribution designed to enable vehicle control through rear-wheel driving force while maintaining front-wheel steering responsiveness. It aims to contribute to shorter times in competitive driving by increasing car-driver unity and improving vehicle control at high speeds.

It also features a “MORIZO” mode, which replaces the “GRAVEL” mode of the base vehicle. The “MORIZO” mode is a 4WD control mode that maximizes the binding force (direct connection) between the front and rear wheels during acceleration and eases it only as needed during braking to achieve a high level of both traction and cornering performance. Ogier particularly favored-and chose to adopt-the arrangement of driving force distribution that Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Morizo, developed through racing in rallies.

An interior and exterior packed with Ogier’s preferences

The interior and exterior were crafted to achieve both the high quality and refinement sought by Ogier and the functionality required in rallies.

The exterior color is the new “Black Gravite”, which was exclusively developed for the GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition and is a color that symbolizes TGR’s motorsports activities in 2025. It is complemented by wheels in matte black. The brake calipers are in Ogier’s signature blue, while the radiator grille incorporates a tricolor decoration inspired by the flag of Ogier’s home country of France.

The steering wheel-developed for improved motorsports operability-features an outer diameter that is slightly smaller than that in the case of the base model and modified steering-wheel-mounted switches laid out independently, drawing on lessons learned from rally. The stitching is in blue, gray, and red (for a tricolor accent).

The vertical parking brake features a newly developed leather-wrapped grip with exclusive gray stitching, and the interior also features a special serial-number plate commemorating Ogier’s 2025 WRC title.

GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition Special Equipment(*2)

Performance: 4WD mode select exclusive control added (“SEB.” mode / “MORIZO” mode) Exterior: Exclusive body color (Black Gravite)Exclusive wheel color (Matte Black)Exclusive colored brake calipers (Blue)Tricolor-decorated radiator grilleMorizo-autographed front windshieldSébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition exclusive emblem (on the back door)Exclusive vinyl (used in the lower section of the doors and rear fenders) Interior: Leather-wrapped vertical parking brake lever & cover with gray stitchingTricolor stitching (on GR-exclusive steering wheel)Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition-exclusive serial-number plateExclusive GR Full TFT gauge display (for displaying “SEB.” mode / “MORIZO” mode)

(1) “Gravite”, which is pronounced as rhyming with “graphite”, is from the French word for “gravity”. (2) As the GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier 9x World Champion Edition is currently under development, the equipment described is subject to change without notice.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

News URL: https://www.acnnewswire.com/press-release/english/104779/

URL: https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/ | Twitter : https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

Linkedin : https://linkedin.com/company/toyota