HOOSIER TIRE RETURNS AS OFFICIAL TIRE OF THE 2026 OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN

By Official Release
LAS VEGAS, NV (January 23, 2026) – For the fourth annual Open Wheel Showdown Las Vegas this November, Hoosier Racing Tire returns as the official tire provider. Open Wheel Showdown features Winged Sprint Cars, Open Wheel Modifieds, Super Modifieds, Legends, and Bandoleros competing November 5-7, 2026, at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We can’t thank Hoosier Racing Tire enough for their support of our event,” promoter Davey Hamilton, Jr. said. “Support from the motorsports industry has been vital to the success of this race, helping turn our dreams into a reality. Our relationship with the Gerhardt family on the West Coast goes back many decades, and we are excited to continue that relationship for our biggest race ever in 2026!”

The 2026 edition includes the headlining $50,000 to win Sprint Car feature plus increased awards in the Modifieds and for the Larry Trigueiro Memorial for the Super Modifieds, which each racing for a coveted $10,000 prize. Race weekend programming includes a Wednesday kick-off gala dinner at the South Point Hotel & Casino, with tickets on sale at www.OpenWheelShowdown.comwhich are moving quickly. Thursday is the optional practice day before Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and Legends will participate in qualifying night action on Friday, November 6. Championship features are Saturday, November 7.

Event details, including registration, schedules, and ticket information, will be available at www.openwheelshowdown.com.

Stay tuned for more announcements as the event approaches.

About the Open Wheel Showdown:

The Open Wheel Showdown is the premier pavement open wheel event in the country, attracting top drivers and teams from across the country to compete for record-breaking purses and national attention.

