How Unpaid Tickets Affect Your Driving Record and License

Driving is surely fun, but not following the traffic rules can leave you with hefty tickets, and that is something that is surely frustrating. With the development of technologies in the traffic department, many tickets have become online or will be sent to your doorstep. The issue is that many drivers think that they can ignore such tickets or pay them at a later date without any serious consequences.

But the truth is, traffic tickets are usually manageable until you have ignored them. Having an unpaid ticket can quickly turn into a nightmare, as it may bring about other issues like an added fine amount, getting your license suspended, or, at times, even a warrant.

For example, a speeding ticket is quite hefty in itself, but failing to pay a ticket for speeding or forgetting it can make the penalty amount much bigger than the original fine. Apart from that, each state has different consequences when it comes to not paying a traffic ticket on time.

Which is why it is important to understand how an unpaid ticket can affect your driving record and license.

What happens when you don’t pay a ticket?

Every ticket comes with a deadline by which the fine must be paid or, in some cases, you must appear in court for your hearing. But missing that deadline or failing to show up in court will be considered non-compliance.

In such situations, you may get a “failure to appear” notice from the court or an increased penalty amount. In some cases, a report of non-compliance will be sent to your state’s motor vehicle agency and may lead to actions such as suspension of your license.

How does an unpaid ticket impact your driving record?

All traffic violations automatically go into your driving record. And, no one wants a permanent point on their record. But if you think that the record will vanish by not paying the fine, then you are mistaken. In fact, leaving a ticket unpaid only causes more damage, as they add an extra violation to your record.

Depending on the state where you stay, the impact of leaving your ticket unpaid varies. While some states may add more violation points to your records, other states may add separate penalties for ignoring the ticket. More points on your record may lead to higher insurance rates and even get your license suspended.

What are the issues caused by an unpaid ticket?

1. Suspension of license: Suspension of license is one of the most common issues faced by those having unpaid tickets. Once your license is suspended, you will have to pay the original fees and the reinstatement fee and also provide proof of compliance to be able to drive again.

Driving with a suspended license will get you in even more trouble, which can even lead to arrest and vehicle impoundment.

2. Registration renewal issues: Even if you escape without paying the fine for a long time, having an unpaid traffic ticket can affect the renewal of your vehicle’s registration. In many states, the renewal of your car’s registration will be kept on hold until you have paid the fine.

Apart from your vehicle’s registration, this can also affect the renewal of your driver’s license.

3. Increased insurance costs: No one wants to pay a huge insurance premium, but by leaving your tickets unpaid, you are increasing the chances of your insurance premium being increased. This is because most insurance companies view unpaid tickets as a sign of risky driving behavior.

Conclusion