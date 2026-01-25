RISI COMPETIZIONE WITHDRAWS AFTER DAMAGE SUSTAINED FROM ON TRACK INCIDENT AT ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 62:

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

Alessandro Pier Guidi (ITA)

Daytona Beach, Florida (January 24, 2026)…The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO had to withdraw from the 64th annual Rolex 24 At Daytona race due to damage sustained on track.

Another car turned into Daniel Serra on the infield portion of the circuit at just past the two-hour mark. Serra was the second driver in rotation, with qualifying driver Davide Rigon having started the Ferrari from the eighth position on the grid. Rigon passed the driving reigns to Serra at 2:48 p.m., one hour and eight minutes into the 24-hour race, along with fuel and tires.

All had been going smoothly and Serra had brought the car up to sixth-place in the competitive GTD Pro class when the incident occurred. He attempted to continue to drive the damaged car, hoping to bring it back to the pits for repairs, but unfortunately Serra ultimately had to stop on track on Lap 62 and be towed back to the Risi Competizione garage for damage assessment.

After an extensive evaluation, the team determined the suspension was damaged, along with the steering rack and other issues and decided the repairs would take too long to make to still be competitive in the race.

Quotes:

Daniel Serra, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3:

Regarding the on-track incident…

“The 033 was inside me at the exit of the first corner. We did the ‘S’ that leads to the third corner and at the exit there was contact that sent me off. I ended up on the grass and couldn’t stop the car, then I got back on the track and there was a second contact. I tried to get back to the pits, but the car was badly damaged.”

Rick Mayer, Race Engineer, No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari Team:

“It was an unfortunate early incident put us out early with damage that we couldn’t repair and still be competitive. We had a decent car; not the fastest car, and we would have been in the hunt for a potential podium. But we have to come back next year and try again.

“Looking at our in-car video it looked like the No. 033 didn’t give Daniel room on the exit of two and Daniel got in the grass, but that’s something for further review. We’ll have to take a better look at it as we go, but it’s unfortunate to be out this early in such a long race.”

The No. 62 Risi Competizione third driver, Alessandro Pier Guidi, the current FIA World Endurance Champion, did not get to drive.

This was the 19th year Risi Competizione has competed at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The next race for the Houston, Texas-based team will be the 12 Hours of Sebring, round two on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series calendar.

Rigon and Serra will compete in all remaining IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races, also including the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen, 6 Hours of Road America and Petit Le Mans 10-hour enduro after Sebring.

Please follow Risi Competizione at www.risicompetizione.com and on social media at Instagram/RisiComp, Facebook/RisiCompetizione and Twitter @RisiComp.