It’ll Be a Full TA2 Series Season After All for TeamSLR Teen Driver Helio Meza

Partner Alessandros Racing Increases Support of 18-Year-Old Team Chevrolet Development Driver from Houston

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2026) – TeamSLR’s roster of fulltime drivers contesting the 2026 CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series championship increased to three as 18-year-old Chevrolet development driver Helio Meza is now committed to the full 12-race schedule thanks to the support of his primary partner, Alessandros Racing.

Meza joins fellow Chevrolet development driver Lanie Buice and newcomer Alon Day, a four-time NASCAR Euro Series champion from Israel, in TeamSLR’s bid to successfully defend the 2025 TA2 Series driver championship won by 15-year-old Tristan McKee, who scored four of the team’s seven consecutive victories to close out the season.

“We are thrilled that Helio is going to prioritize the Trans Am Series with us this year,” said TeamSLR owner Scott Lagasse Jr. “We just had an amazing test with him at Sebring last week and he continues to impress. I see exactly why Josh Wise, Scott Speed and Lorin Ranier at Chevrolet have chosen to place him in this program. And to see his sponsor Alessandros Racing recognize how this program benefits Helio’s overall development, and to step up and make this happen, is awesome. This now gives us three phenomenal fulltime drivers who will work really well together and, as a group, gives us a legitimate shot at winning the championship again.”

Meza burst onto the TA2 Series scene at last year’s season finale Nov. 2 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, where in his series debut behind the wheel of the No. 27 Alessandros Racing/Chevrolet/SLR-M1 Racecars Camaro, Meza drove to a pole-to-checkered-flag victory. He became the fourth driver to win a race for TeamSLR over the final seven-race stretch of the campaign, joining McKee, veteran Mike Skeen, and fellow teen driver Carson Brown.

“One of my goals for this year was to run the full season in TA2, and when it looked like it wasn’t quite going to work out, I was a little bummed out but still looking forward to doing the six races I was going to do. Obviously, now getting to run the full season is pretty special and I’m really looking forward to it,” Meza said. “I’m grateful for my sponsors from Mexico, Alessandros Racing, and their owner

Diego Rodriguez, who’s put faith in me since the beginning of last year when I first met him. He took a risk on me and, thankfully, I’ve been able to live up to expectations. I definitely wouldn’t be anywhere near where I’m at today without him and his financial backing with his partners in Mexico. I’m thankful for my dad and all he has done to help me chase my dreams, and thanks to my mom and my brothers for their unconditional love and support. And this whole TeamSLR group has been phenomenal. It’s a super-professional environment, and from my first test at VIR (Virginia International Raceway in Alton) toward the end of last year, I felt immediately welcomed. They treat their drivers well and obviously know how to set the cars up to be rocket ships. Scott Lagasse, I’ve got to thank him for all the feedback and direction, and for relaying info to everyone at GM. There are so many people in my corner.”

Meza came to TeamSLR late last year after successful 2025 runs in both the NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series and Mazda MX-5 Cup. Driving for Alessandros Racing under the guidance of veteran Ruben Rovello, Meza was a two-time Mexico Challenge Series race winner. In Mazda MX-5 Cup , Meza earned Rookie of the Year honors behind a pair of runner-up finishes and another pair of top-fives that placed him fifth in the final standings. He’s also a three-time national karting champion.

“From the beginning, our goal with Helio has been long-term development, not just seat time,” said Diego Rodriguez, Alessandros Racing president. “What we’ve seen with TeamSLR and the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 program makes it clear this is the right environment for him to grow as a driver. Moving from a partial schedule to a full season was a big decision, but one we fully believe in. Helio has earned this opportunity, and we’re proud to step up and support him in this very important chapter in his career.”

The 2026 CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, part of the milestone 60th anniversary season of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, kicks of March 1 at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway.

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR (Scott Lagasse Racing) competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr. The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 130 races and eight championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. TeamSLR would like to thank its supporters CUBE 3 Architecture, Franklin Road Apparel, Kallberg Racing, and Guthrie’s Garage. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.

About M1Racecars:

M1 is an Official Chassis Supplier to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. M1 Racecars are professionally engineered for the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, SCCA Competition, and Track Day events. We offer chassis only, rolling chassis and complete race-ready builds in Camaro, Mustang, and Challenger body styles. We utilize only the highest quality materials and our race-winning technology to produce the most stable and predictable racecar on the track today. The proprietary chassis design by M1 has been CAD-perfected by our engineering staff to ensure that each completed chassis is identical and performs as expected. Our chassis materials are CNC Mandrel bent and cut to our exacting standards, which results in the most precise and cost-effective build. M1 has selected Scott Lagasse Racing to be the exclusive distributor for M1 Racecars worldwide. The race team also provides M1 with vital technical assistance and on-track feedback to support our performance development efforts. This combination is a powerful asset to M1 and to every M1 customer.