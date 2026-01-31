Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champs gear at the NASCAR Shop
Other Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for Kyle Larson 2025 NASCAR Cup Champion Merchandise on the NASCAR Shop
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

GEORGIA’S LANE CHRISTENSEN WINS 2026 JR. LATE MODEL COMBINE

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (January 30, 2026) – 14-year-old Lane Christensen of Pendergrass, Georgia has been named the winner of the 2026 Jr. Late Model Combine, topping 15 invited participants from across North American who tested INEX Legends and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models at Madera Speedway on January 23-24. Organized by championship-winning Nascimento Motorsports, the win awards Christensen one fully funded race in the 2026 series which begins March 14 in Madera, Calif.

Participants were judged on their on-track performance, media performance, and their general aptitude to being a part of a race team. Twelve members of the Nascimento Motorsports and Madera Speedway organizations submitted ballots to determine a winner. Christensen’s career includes an INEX Bandolero national championship and numerous INEX Legends and Quarter Midgets victories.

“I did not think I was going to win that. I just want to thank everybody who helped me get here including my mom, my dad, my brother, Nascimento Motorsports, just everybody that helped me there. It was such an amazing opportunity to be there and I’m looking forward to racing for them,” Christensen said after learning of his prize.

12-year-old Jaxon Burnett of Snohomish, Washington finished second and earned a half-funded race in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series. A pair of 15-year-old drivers tied for third, with Alaska INEX Legends champion Wyatt Flowers and California dirt racer Wade Boertje both earning numerous votes. Both drivers will be awarded a fully funded INEX Legends race weekend at Madera Speedway. They also have the option to apply the value of the prize towards a Jr. Late Model race weekend instead.

For more information at about Nascimento Motorsports, visit www.NascimentoMotorsports.com For information on the Madera Speedway 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series program, televised nationally on RACER Network, visit www.racemadera.com

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
It’ll Be a Full TA2 Series Season After All for TeamSLR Teen Driver Helio Meza

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Early Race Predictions for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
02:59
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Rajah Caruth splitting No 88 entry with Hendrick Cup drivers for 2026 O’Reilly season
02:16
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 2

Official Release -
The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 2 due to the impacts of winter weather in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Read more

Bare Knuckle Boxing Returns and Ready to Fight for Title with Layne Riggs

Official Release -
Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB), Layne Riggs, and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team are ready to knockout the competition in 2026.
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Bowman Gray Stadium

Official Release -
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Clash at Bowman Gray this Sunday, February 1 at the narrow quarter-mile oval inside the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium.
Read more

Wood Brothers Racing Race Week Briefing: Cook Out Clash

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse are set to compete this weekend in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., a venue deeply rooted in the history of Wood Brothers Racing.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category