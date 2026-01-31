GEORGIA’S LANE CHRISTENSEN WINS 2026 JR. LATE MODEL COMBINE

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (January 30, 2026) – 14-year-old Lane Christensen of Pendergrass, Georgia has been named the winner of the 2026 Jr. Late Model Combine, topping 15 invited participants from across North American who tested INEX Legends and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models at Madera Speedway on January 23-24. Organized by championship-winning Nascimento Motorsports, the win awards Christensen one fully funded race in the 2026 series which begins March 14 in Madera, Calif.

Participants were judged on their on-track performance, media performance, and their general aptitude to being a part of a race team. Twelve members of the Nascimento Motorsports and Madera Speedway organizations submitted ballots to determine a winner. Christensen’s career includes an INEX Bandolero national championship and numerous INEX Legends and Quarter Midgets victories.

“I did not think I was going to win that. I just want to thank everybody who helped me get here including my mom, my dad, my brother, Nascimento Motorsports, just everybody that helped me there. It was such an amazing opportunity to be there and I’m looking forward to racing for them,” Christensen said after learning of his prize.

12-year-old Jaxon Burnett of Snohomish, Washington finished second and earned a half-funded race in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series. A pair of 15-year-old drivers tied for third, with Alaska INEX Legends champion Wyatt Flowers and California dirt racer Wade Boertje both earning numerous votes. Both drivers will be awarded a fully funded INEX Legends race weekend at Madera Speedway. They also have the option to apply the value of the prize towards a Jr. Late Model race weekend instead.

For more information at about Nascimento Motorsports, visit www.NascimentoMotorsports.com For information on the Madera Speedway 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series program, televised nationally on RACER Network, visit www.racemadera.com