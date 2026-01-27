A Spotlight on Conservation: Bass Pro Shops, Winchester Ammunition and Richard Childress Racing Continue Successful Partnership in 2026

Austin Dillon to Promote Our Great Outdoor Heritage in RCR’s No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Season

WELCOME, N.C. (January 27, 2026) – Bass Pro Shops and Winchester will continue their relationship with Richard Childress Racing as the anchor partners for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026.

The partnership pairs North America’s premier outdoor retailer and the leading small caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement with one of racing’s most legendary teams.

“Bass Pro Shops is thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with our friends and passionate outdoorsmen Richard Childress and Austin Dillon,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder. “They have been steadfast supporters of hunting, fishing and conservation in America. We’re proud to work with the Winchester team to salute the sportsmen and women in America and highlight our passion for American patriotism and conservation efforts on the legendary No. 3 RCR car.”

A longtime motorsports supporter, Bass Pro Shops began its association with RCR in 1998 with the No. 3 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet made famous by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt. Bass Pro Shops notably has partnered with Austin Dillon for the entirety of his racing career, including a thrilling win last year at Richmond Raceway.

For more than 50 years, Bass Pro Shops has blazed a trail in the retail landscape for outdoor enthusiasts, forging a place as North America’s premier outdoor retailer, with a foundation built on conservation and giving outdoorsmen and women everything they need for their outdoor adventures.

Today, there are nearly 200 retail destinations and boat centers throughout the United States and Canada, offering unforgettable immersive shopping experiences while providing thrills to guests of all ages.

In 2025, Bass Pro Shops partnered with Winchester – the American Legend – to sponsor Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet. The two legendary outdoor brands will continue their relationship with RCR in 2026 to highlight their shared commitment to conservation causes, protecting our natural places for future generations to enjoy while celebrating everything about the great outdoors.

“For more than a century, Winchester has stood as an enduring symbol of American craftsmanship, freedom, and responsibility,” said Brett Flaugher, President of Winchester Ammunition. “Our legacy is rooted in supporting the shooting sports, responsible hunting, and conservation efforts that protect our nation’s outdoor traditions for future generations, while proudly supplying small-caliber ammunition in service of the U.S. military. Our partnership on the No. 3 car reflects our shared commitment to patriotism and conservation. We’re proud to work once again alongside Bass Pro Shops and Richard Childress Racing to promote our rich heritage to race fans.”

Winchester is the leading small caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchester® brand, with its 159-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers.

“Johnny Morris is one of the most influential conservation leaders of our time,” said Childress, chairman and chief executive officer of Richard Childress Racing. “Bass Pro Shops has been a valued friend and partner of RCR and Austin for many years, and we are proud to continue to work with them to highlight our shared values. We’re excited also to continue building on the strong foundation that began last year with Winchester. This is a natural pairing rooted in a mutual dedication to conservation efforts and promoting our outdoor heritage for future generations.”

Bass Pro Shops and Winchester will continue to serve as the anchor primary on Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet in 2026, beginning with the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 1. The race airs live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Dillon also will drive the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet for all Speedweeks activities, including the Duels at Daytona on Thursday, Feb. 12 (7 p.m. ET live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio) and the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15 (2:30 p.m. ET live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) before driving the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet in multiple races throughout the 2026 season.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program with defending Series’ champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

About Winchester Ammunition

Winchester is the leading small caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchester® brand, with its 159-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin’s purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at

Winchester: Committed to Safe, Legal and Responsible Firearm Use

As a global leader in the shooting sports and hunting industry, and a brand of 159 years, Winchester is committed to safe, legal and responsible firearm use. Winchester works with key groups like the National Shooting Sports Foundation on a variety of topics important to our industry including training and education, and on specific programs such as Gun Owners Care® and Project ChildSafe®. Winchester will continue to support programs, organizations and individuals that promote hunting and shooting sports activities in a positive and responsible environment. Any use of firearms by youth participants should be done under the direct supervision of a parent, guardian, or other responsible adult.

About Gun Owners Care

Gun owners care. You care about safety. You care about preventing unauthorized access to firearms. You care about bettering your community, helping those in need and conserving wildlife and wild places for generations to come. It’s time for gun owners to tell their stories, to show how they’re making a difference. NSSF®, the trade association for the firearms industry, has established the Gun Owners Care® campaign to unite gun owners and the firearms industry in this common cause. Visit gunownerscare.org for more information.